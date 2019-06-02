ICC World Cup 2019: Former Australia opener identifies areas of concern for Virat Kohli & Co

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team came to the ICC World Cup 2019 as major favourites and there were hardly any expert who thought that they will not be able to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum predicted the result of each match of the World Cup and he said India and England will finish on top of the table with 8 wins and 1 loss each. The former opener also went on to name the sides which will defeat India and England in the group stages.

World Cup game by game predictions.

4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck… https://t.co/EKDYsZZQ9m — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 31, 2019

However, former Australia opener Mark Waugh believes that India are not certain to reach the semi-finals and also pointed out a number of concerns that can haunt them during the competition.

“Good summary. IMO I think England and Aust certain semi finalists. India not so sure but probably sneak in.Preparation a little suspect and batting lineup uncertain in the middle order. Big reliance on Kohli and Bumrah. NZ slightly ahead of WI and Sth Africa for 4th,” Waugh wrote on Twitter.

Good summary. IMO I think England and Aust certain semi finalists. India not so sure but probably sneak in.Preparation a little suspect and batting lineup uncertain in the middle order. Big reliance on Kohli and Bumrah. NZ slightly ahead of WI and Sth Africa for 4th. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) May 31, 2019

Earlier, Kohli was hit on his right thumb during practice and walked away with discomfort. However, word out of the Indian camp suggests that he “is doing fine” and should be fit for India’s opening fixture against South Africa at Southampton.

“He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now,” team sources told PTI.

Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper. Magic spray was applied to the thumb following which it was taped.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

