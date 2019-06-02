Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: Former Australia opener identifies areas of concern for Virat Kohli & Co

Australia opener Mark Waugh believes that India are not certain to reach the semi-finals and also pointed out a number of concerns that can haunt them during the competition.

cricket Updated: Jun 02, 2019 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2019,ICC World Cup 2019 India,Brendon McCullum
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and teammates MS Dhoni, left, and Yuzvendra Chahal attend a training session.(AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team came to the ICC World Cup 2019 as major favourites and there were hardly any expert who thought that they will not be able to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum predicted the result of each match of the World Cup and he said India and England will finish on top of the table with 8 wins and 1 loss each. The former opener also went on to name the sides which will defeat India and England in the group stages.

However, former Australia opener Mark Waugh believes that India are not certain to reach the semi-finals and also pointed out a number of concerns that can haunt them during the competition.

“Good summary. IMO I think England and Aust certain semi finalists. India not so sure but probably sneak in.Preparation a little suspect and batting lineup uncertain in the middle order. Big reliance on Kohli and Bumrah. NZ slightly ahead of WI and Sth Africa for 4th,” Waugh wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Kohli was hit on his right thumb during practice and walked away with discomfort. However, word out of the Indian camp suggests that he “is doing fine” and should be fit for India’s opening fixture against South Africa at Southampton.

“He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now,” team sources told PTI.

READ: Akhtar posts inspirational tweet for Pak, Pietersen trolls him in return

Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper. Magic spray was applied to the thumb following which it was taped.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 17:21 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics