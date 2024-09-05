Toss won by IND-A and elected to field

Toss won by IND-A and elected to field

Live

India A vs India B Live Score: Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

By

India A vs India B Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM