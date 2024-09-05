Explore
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Toss
    IND-A
    Yet to bat
    IND-B
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by IND-A and elected to field
    Live

    India A vs India B Live Score: Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST
    India A vs India B Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    India A vs India B Live Score, Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
    India A vs India B Live Score, Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India B Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    India A squad -
    Mayank Agarwal, Shashwat Rawat, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kumar Kushagra, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa
    India B squad -
    Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Musheer Khan, Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rishabh Pant, Mohit Avasthi, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 5, 2024 8:40 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India B Match Details
    Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India B to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket India A vs India B Live Score: Match 1 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes