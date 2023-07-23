India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup final: A look at predicted XIs for blockbuster clash

India A set up a final against the defending ACC Emerging Cup champions, Pakistan A, as they defended a small total against Bangladesh in their semifinal encounter on Friday. The Yash Dhull-led side was clinical and compact with its bowling, and will prepare to face the Pakistan Shaheens in a rematch of their group stage match. The Yash Dhull-led side was clinical and compact with its bowling, and will prepare to face the Pakistan Shaheens in a rematch of their group stage match.

In their own semifinal, Pakistan’s young team scored 322 before defending that total against hosts Sri Lanka. Although they came out comfortably second-best in the group stage encounter against India A, they will back themselves to improve their performance from the previous match.

The final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and with both countries deploying some of their finest young talents, their players will have something to prove to their fans and selectors.

What could be India A’s likely XI?

India A have gotten quality performances first from their top order batters and then their bowlers in the two most important matches of their tournament so far. Left-handed opening duo Sai Sudharshan and Abhishek Sharma are tasked with facing the new ball, while Yash Dhull anchors the middle order with Nikin Jose and Nishant Sindhu around him. Dhruv Jurel will be behind the stumps, and will be responsible for providing late-overs power alongside Riyan Parag.

Sindhu, who took a 5-fer against Bangladesh, as well as Parag and Sharma are capable with the ball as well. The rest of the attack will likely consist of Harshit Rana and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, as well as the impressive Manav Suthar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

India A’s probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

What could be Pakistan A’s likely XI?

Led by wicketkeeper-bat Mohammad Haris, Pakistan Shaheens bounced back well from their disappointing loss to India A last week, and dealt with Sri Lanka A comfortably. They will be seeking to reverse the result from the group stage encounter, but will need more from their batting and bowling alike.

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan will open, while talented Omair Yusuf will look to rectify his duck in the group stages, having scored a solid 88 against Sri Lanka. They will likely keep the winning combination in place, with Tayyab Tahir at 4, and flexibility with Haris and Qasim Akram in the middle order.

Their bowling attack will be led by Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arshad Iqbal, but their concern will be new-ball wickets, not wanting Sudharshan to have a repeat of the success of his century from the previous match.

Pakistan A’s probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem.

