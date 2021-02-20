IND USA
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Ishan Kishan, Suryakymar, Rahul Tewatia as BCCI name T20I squad

India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Rishabh Pant returned to the limited-overs format as India announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. The BCCI gave maiden call-ups to Mumbai Indians stars Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the T20I squad after their spectacular performances in IPL 2020 and in the domestic circuit.

Pant, who was dropped for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, made it back to the team after putting consistent performances in the Test format, in Australia, and in India.

Meanwhile, Kishan made their way into the T20I squad on the same day he smashed 173 runs in 94 balls for Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare match against Madhya Pradesh. With Kishan getting a call-up, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the squad.

Rahul Tewatia, who smashed his way into recognition after spectacular match-winning innings for Rajasthan Royals last year in the IPL, also received a maiden call in the team. Varun Chakravarthy, who was initially named in the T20 squad for Australia, but was later ruled out due to shoulder injury, was also named in the squad.

In the fast bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a return to the squad, while Jasprit Bumrah was rested.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

