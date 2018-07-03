India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur’s graduation degree fake

The graduation degree of India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been found to be fake in a vigilance inquiry conducted by the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, a university official said.

The issue came to light when an officer from Punjab Police contacted the university authorities for verification of Harmanpreet’s testimonials. The cricketer had secured the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Punjab Police in March through the sports quota.

READ | Indian women’s cricket team fell out with coach after Asia Cup loss: report

Head of CCS University’s vigilance Cell Prof Sanjay Bharadwaj said: “A police officer from Jalandhar approached the university in April for verification of the BA degree of Harmanpreet Kaur. She claimed to have passed the course in 2011. During investigation, Kaur’s enrolment was not found in university records. The officer was informed about the details.”

Prof Bharadwaj said thousands of marksheets and degrees were sent to CCS University for verification and the vigilance team had a set procedure to verify documents.

Harmanpreet was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017.