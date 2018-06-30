Indian women’s cricket team fell out with coach after Asia Cup loss: report

Reports of a discord between some of the stars of India’s women cricket team and head coach Tushar Arothe have emerged following the team’s defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, coach Arothe was not invited for a meeting, which was attended by Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji on Wednesday. Women’s selection committee chief Hemalata Kala and team manager Trupti Bhattacharya also attended the event.

The meeting took place following a series review meeting, which was held in Bengaluru on June 13 after Indian women’s team returned from the Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Arothe was in attendance there along with BCCI general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

READ | Hardik Pandya has a new biggest fan - MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. See video

The report claims that a strife developed between players and coach after a string of poor results that started with India’s poor show against Australia in a bilateral home series and continued in the ensuing tri-series that also featured England. The defeat in Asia Cup final was the final nail in the coffin.

One of the reasons for the rift is changing training method, the report further says. The newly introduced method by the coach features two training sessions in the morning and later afternoon with an optional session in the afternoon.

However, the players want only one long session during the day so that they can also train in gym and go for an optional training session whenever necessary.

The team is reportedly not happy with the coach’s selections calls either. The decision to keep 17-year-old Mumbai star Jemimah Rodrigues out from the playing XI for the entire length of Asia Cup has not gone down well with the players.

READ | Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second Indian pick in Kia Super League

The report also suggests that the proposed conditioning camp between June 15-25 was cancelled because of the team’s poor performance in the Asia Cup.

Now the camp will be conducted in two batches at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on June 30 and July 5. A select group of batswomen and quick bowlers will take part in the camp. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, who are playing in the Kia Super League, will miss it.

Indian women’s cricket team will next take on Sri Lanka in September before participating in the World T20 in November in the West Indies.