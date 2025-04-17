India star set for BCCI central contract despite not meeting eligibility criteria, three fresh names expected: Report

The BCCI central contracts are reportedly set to be unveiled in the coming days, with a few notable inclusions on the horizon. As per a Cricbuzz report, while most of the expected names will retain their places, a handful of promising young players are likely to break into the list, even if they don't meet every eligibility criterion on paper. Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand(Surjeet Yadav)

Among the standout names is Abhishek Sharma. The explosive left-handed batter from Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad has impressed with both consistency and flair in recent months, particularly in the ongoing IPL. At 24, Abhishek has already featured in 17 T20Is; 12 of which fall under the eligibility window typically considered by the BCCI, from October to September.

According to the board’s standard policy, any player who features in at least 10 T20Is, 8 ODIs, or 3 Tests within that period qualifies for a Grade C contract. Abhishek is now in line to earn his maiden Grade C retainership worth INR 1 crore annually.

Another rising name in the mix is Nitish Kumar Reddy. The 21-year-old Andhra all-rounder has made an impact across formats, playing five Tests and four T20Is, including all five Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. His presence in the red-ball squad puts him in strong contention for a central deal.

Harshit, Chakaravarthy set to be included

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana is also being considered. Despite not ticking any single-format criteria individually — two Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I — his cumulative experience across formats might be enough to warrant a place on the list, the report suggests.

Varun Chakaravarthy is another name that could return to the central fold, having played four ODIs and 18 T20Is in his career. The spinner returned to the T20I format last year and played a pivotal role in his arrival in ODIs, producing impactful performances in India's Champions Trophy triumph. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, another standout performer in India’s Champions Trophy campaign, is expected to be included once again.

There are unlikely to be major changes at the top, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja set to retain their Grade A+ status. A few tweaks are expected, but no overhaul is on the cards.

Alongside the contracts, changes to India’s support staff are also likely to be announced soon, with decisions reportedly finalised in recent meetings.