India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 4: Stage set for Kohli's 28th century as IND eye quick runs to force result

Updated on Mar 12, 2023 08:09 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume batting for India. Catch live score and updates of the fourth day India vs Australia fourth Test from the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli ended his Test half-century drought which started in January 2022, ending the third day of play unbeaten at 59* in 128 balls, consisting of five fours. Now, he stands a chance at ending a Test century drought that has extended back nearly four years. Kohli last scored a Test century in November 2019 and while has managed to end a larger international ton drought that he suffered since then, the former India captain is yet to get back to his best in Test cricket. With the batting conditions expected to remain good, Kohli would be hoping to make the most of it today while helping India chip down at Australia's lead. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 12, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja eyeing 19th Test fifty

    Jadeja will resume batting at 16 runs off 54 balls. He will be hoping to build a partnership with Kohli and try getting his 19th Test fifty and then build on that.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: How have the Aussie bowlers fared?

    In 17 over, Starc has taken 0 wickets and bagged two maidens, with Cameron Green conceding 45 runs in 10 overs, without any maidens. Meanwhile Lyon has bagged a dismissal in 37 overs, with four maidens. Matthew Kuhnemann has taken a wicket in 13 overs, conceding 43 runs, with Murphy also taking a dismissal in 22 overs, to concede 45 runs.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli breaks Brian Lara's record

    On Day 3, Kohli surpassed West Indies legend =Lara to become the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket. In 89 matches and 104 innings, the 34-year-old has scored 4729 runs at an average of 50.84. He has scored 15 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the best individual score of 169. Lara on the other hand had scored 4714 runs in 82 matches and 108 innings against Australia with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries against them. His highest score against them is 277 which he made at the SCG in a drawn Test match in 1993.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: What did Shubman Gill have to say?

    Gill got his second Test ton on Day 3, slamming 128 off 235 balls, packed with 12 fours and a six. After Stumps, he said, "It feels great to score a hundred here. This is my IPL home ground and glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was off the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible."

    "Honestly, I was still trying to be positive and was keep looking for singles. They weren't attacking that much. We are three down for almost 300. We would look to get a big score on day 4. Who knows the wicket might help our bowlers on day 5", he further added.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Stage set for Virat Kohli!

    On Day 3, Kohli became the fifth Indian batter to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests, on Indian soil. He also bagged a Test half-century after 14 matches, his last fifty came against South Africa in January 2022. The former captain will be hoping to get to his 28th Test ton and pile up the pressure for Australia. On Day 3, Shubman Gill slammed his second Test ton, which helped India post 289/3 at Stumps. India still trail by 191 runs.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:07 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing final Test match between India and Australia, straight from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!

Watch: Harbhajan in disbelief, Gayle shellshocked at bowling Warne-like delivery

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:53 AM IST

Chris Gayle seemed to take a couple of seconds to process just how much the delivery turned while wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa was laughing away.

Gayle seemed to take a couple of seconds to process the delivery(Twitter)
New Delhi
Watch: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj ruptures Achilles celebrating wicket

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:44 AM IST

South Africa spin bowler Keshav Maharaj requires surgery and is facing a long absence from cricket after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left heel while celebrating a wicket in the second test against West Indies on Saturday.

South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj on the lies on the ground after twisting his left foot while celebrating his second wicket(AP)
Johannesburg
Virat Kohli crushing Brian Lara's record goes unnoticed in IND vs AUS 4th Test

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Virat Kohli ended the third day of the match unbeaten on 59 off 128 balls in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored his first Test half century in 16 innings. (ANI)
New Delhi
'You can't show anger here...': Gavaskar expects 'tod-phod' from Pujara, Rohit

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:30 AM IST

India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel, made an interesting claim while discussing Rohit and Pujara's dismissal on-air.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'Rohit was surprised. I told him that's my shot…': Shubman Gill on audacious six

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Shubman Gill's audacious six off Nathan Lyon in the last over of Day 2 in the fourth Test against Australia ‘surprised’ India captain Rohit Sharma, who was batting at the other end.

India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in action. (Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 4: Stage set for Kohli’s 28th ton

cricket
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Marizanne Kapp's five-for, Shafali Verma's fireworks sink Gujarat Giants

cricket
Published on Mar 11, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Shafali Verma bossed the chase with a 19-ball half-century as DC finished with 107/0 in 7.1 overs to complete a stunning 10-wicket victory.

Shafali Verma celebrates her fifty during the 2023 Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai(PTI)
Navi Mumbai
Lyon hoping Australia can repeat the 2022 heroics in Pakistan

cricket
Published on Mar 11, 2023 11:12 PM IST

India are 2-1 up in the series and the pitch is playing well after three days in the final Test, but the off-spinner believes things can change dramatically late and ensure a result

Australia's Nathan Lyon chat with his captain Steve Smith during the third day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
BySanjjeev K Samyal
Shubman Gill taps into power of mind for a classy ton

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The opener’s 128 steers India to 289/3 in reply to Australia’s 480 at stumps on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. Virat Kohli (59*) scored his first Test fifty for 14 months

Ahmedabad: Indian batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI03_11_2023_000227B)(PTI)
BySanjjeev K Samyal
South Africa ease to 284-run victory in second Test vs West Indies

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 07:53 PM IST

South Africa had set the tourists an improbable 391 for victory on day four but skittled them out for 106 in 35.1 overs as spinner Harmer took advantage of the turn on offer to record figures of 3-45 and Coetzee put in a fiery spell to finish with 3-37.

South Africa started day four on 287 for seven with Bavuma seeking to record a maiden Test double-century having reached three figures for only the second time in his 56-match career.(REUTERS)
Reuters |
Watch: Gavaskar's gem of a message makes Shubman Gill blush after cracking 128

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Shubman Gill scored a masterful 128 on Day 3, anchoring India's strong response after Australia scored 480 in their first innings.

Gill scored 128 off 235 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six in his innings.
ByHT Sports Desk
'Pujara, Gill built for this wicket but Virat...': Hayden after Kohli grinds

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli scored his first Test half century in 16 innings and ended the fourth day of the fourth match of the series on 59 off 128 balls.

Kohli will be looking to convert his first half century in 16 Test innings to a first century in nearly four years. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
GG vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 10:04 PM IST

GG vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma's innings featured ten boundaries and five maximums as Delhi completed the 106-run chase in just 7.1 overs.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, WPL 2023 (PTI)
Watch: Virat Kohli's bromance with Steve Smith leaves Dinesh Karthik awestruck

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 08:46 PM IST

During the course of his innings on Day 3, Kohli and Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith also engaged in some light hearted on field moment.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith share a light moment on the field(Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk
Virat Kohli surpasses Gavaskar, Dravid with fifty after longest wait

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli now has more than 4000 Test runs in India at an average of 58.82. This is the best among batters who have scored more than 4000 Test runs in India.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third day of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 11, 2023.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
