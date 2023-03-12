India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 4: Stage set for Kohli’s 28th century as IND eye quick runs to force result
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume batting for India.
IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli ended his Test half-century drought which started in January 2022, ending the third day of play unbeaten at 59* in 128 balls, consisting of five fours. Now, he stands a chance at ending a Test century drought that has extended back nearly four years. Kohli last scored a Test century in November 2019 and while has managed to end a larger international ton drought that he suffered since then, the former India captain is yet to get back to his best in Test cricket. With the batting conditions expected to remain good, Kohli would be hoping to make the most of it today while helping India chip down at Australia's lead.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 12, 2023 08:09 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja eyeing 19th Test fifty
Jadeja will resume batting at 16 runs off 54 balls. He will be hoping to build a partnership with Kohli and try getting his 19th Test fifty and then build on that.
Mar 12, 2023 07:58 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: How have the Aussie bowlers fared?
In 17 over, Starc has taken 0 wickets and bagged two maidens, with Cameron Green conceding 45 runs in 10 overs, without any maidens. Meanwhile Lyon has bagged a dismissal in 37 overs, with four maidens. Matthew Kuhnemann has taken a wicket in 13 overs, conceding 43 runs, with Murphy also taking a dismissal in 22 overs, to concede 45 runs.
Mar 12, 2023 07:39 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli breaks Brian Lara's record
On Day 3, Kohli surpassed West Indies legend =Lara to become the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket. In 89 matches and 104 innings, the 34-year-old has scored 4729 runs at an average of 50.84. He has scored 15 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the best individual score of 169. Lara on the other hand had scored 4714 runs in 82 matches and 108 innings against Australia with 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries against them. His highest score against them is 277 which he made at the SCG in a drawn Test match in 1993.
Mar 12, 2023 07:17 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: What did Shubman Gill have to say?
Gill got his second Test ton on Day 3, slamming 128 off 235 balls, packed with 12 fours and a six. After Stumps, he said, "It feels great to score a hundred here. This is my IPL home ground and glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was off the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible."
"Honestly, I was still trying to be positive and was keep looking for singles. They weren't attacking that much. We are three down for almost 300. We would look to get a big score on day 4. Who knows the wicket might help our bowlers on day 5", he further added.
Mar 12, 2023 07:15 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Stage set for Virat Kohli!
On Day 3, Kohli became the fifth Indian batter to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests, on Indian soil. He also bagged a Test half-century after 14 matches, his last fifty came against South Africa in January 2022. The former captain will be hoping to get to his 28th Test ton and pile up the pressure for Australia. On Day 3, Shubman Gill slammed his second Test ton, which helped India post 289/3 at Stumps. India still trail by 191 runs.
Mar 12, 2023 07:07 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing final Test match between India and Australia, straight from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!