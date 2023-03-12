India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 4: Stage set for Kohli’s 28th century as IND eye quick runs to force result

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli ended his Test half-century drought which started in January 2022, ending the third day of play unbeaten at 59* in 128 balls, consisting of five fours. Now, he stands a chance at ending a Test century drought that has extended back nearly four years. Kohli last scored a Test century in November 2019 and while has managed to end a larger international ton drought that he suffered since then, the former India captain is yet to get back to his best in Test cricket. With the batting conditions expected to remain good, Kohli would be hoping to make the most of it today while helping India chip down at Australia's lead.

