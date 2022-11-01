IND vs BAN: Will rain dent India's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes? Check Adelaide's weather forecast for Wednesday

After starting their T20 World Cup campaign on a stellar note by defeating arch rivals Pakistan by four wickets, Team India endured their first hiccup at the tournament in Australia. Playing their third Super 12 encounter India were handed a reality check by Temba Bavuma's South Africa, as clinical performances by Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Aiden Markram helped the Proteas win the contest by five wickets in Perth on Sunday.

Three days later India have a golden chance to book the semifinal ticket as they lock horns with Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. A win will ensure India one of the final four berth, and India will be vying for exactly the same.

It will be another test for the Indian batters, who were restricted for a paltry 133/9 in 20 overs in the previous contest. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is in red hot form and has found great support from senior pro Mustafizur Rahman. But apart from the duo, there aren't any real threat until someone has an exceptional outing on the given day.

However, apart from the duo, another factor that will be a huge concern for India is the fickle weather of Australia. Rain has played a key role in the tournament and it's been predicted that the same could likely happen in the clash on Wednesday.

As per the weather forecast by the Australian Meteorological Department there are chances of 60 percent downpour in Adelaide on Wednesday evening. The clash gets underway at 06:30 pm local time, which is a point of concern for the Men In Blue.

As per the data available on Accuweather, the temperature too is likely to remain low, with the mercury hovering close to 12 degree Celsius with overcast conditions almost throughout the match.

South Africa currently lead the Group 2 table, with five points from three matches. India are placed second, with four points, the same as Bangladesh, who are placed third.

