Home / Cricket / IND vs BAN: Will rain dent India's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes? Check Adelaide's weather forecast for Wednesday

IND vs BAN: Will rain dent India's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes? Check Adelaide's weather forecast for Wednesday

cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2022 07:22 PM IST

India have a golden chance to book the semifinal ticket as they lock horns with Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose(AP)
Image used for representational purpose(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

After starting their T20 World Cup campaign on a stellar note by defeating arch rivals Pakistan by four wickets, Team India endured their first hiccup at the tournament in Australia. Playing their third Super 12 encounter India were handed a reality check by Temba Bavuma's South Africa, as clinical performances by Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Aiden Markram helped the Proteas win the contest by five wickets in Perth on Sunday.

Three days later India have a golden chance to book the semifinal ticket as they lock horns with Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. A win will ensure India one of the final four berth, and India will be vying for exactly the same.

It will be another test for the Indian batters, who were restricted for a paltry 133/9 in 20 overs in the previous contest. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is in red hot form and has found great support from senior pro Mustafizur Rahman. But apart from the duo, there aren't any real threat until someone has an exceptional outing on the given day.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan brutally trolled for bizarre ‘we aren’t here to win T20 World Cup’ statement ahead of IND vs BAN

However, apart from the duo, another factor that will be a huge concern for India is the fickle weather of Australia. Rain has played a key role in the tournament and it's been predicted that the same could likely happen in the clash on Wednesday.

As per the weather forecast by the Australian Meteorological Department there are chances of 60 percent downpour in Adelaide on Wednesday evening. The clash gets underway at 06:30 pm local time, which is a point of concern for the Men In Blue.

As per the data available on Accuweather, the temperature too is likely to remain low, with the mercury hovering close to 12 degree Celsius with overcast conditions almost throughout the match.

South Africa currently lead the Group 2 table, with five points from three matches. India are placed second, with four points, the same as Bangladesh, who are placed third.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup indian cricket team
t20 world cup indian cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out