Shakib Al Hasan brutally trolled for bizarre ‘we aren’t here to win T20 World Cup’ statement ahead of IND vs BAN

After being handed a reality check by Temba Bavuma's South Africa, Team India would look to avoid any further hiccups at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The race for the semifinal berth too has intensified, especially after Zimbabwe producing a major upset against Pakistan, so considering any team as minnows would surely be out of the equation.

India, who are placed second in the Super 12, Group 2 points table, will next be locking horns against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh, who too have a good chance of making it into the final four. Bangladesh at the moment have the same number of wins as India but are placed third due to an inferior net run-rate as compared to the Men In Blue.

However, ahead of the encounter, which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Wednesday, Shakib issued a bizarre statement, stating Bangladesh aren't here to win the World Cup but are looking forward to create an upset.

"India are favourites. They are here to win the World Cup. We aren’t here to win the Cup. If we beat them then it will be upset and we will try to create an upset," said the Bangladesh captain in the pre-match press conference.

However, his comments didn't go well with the fans, who bashed the Bangladesh captain shortly for making such a statement. Here are a few tweets:

We r here to do naggin dance ( source- shakib al hasan) — Harman 🇮🇳 (@Harman35673056) November 1, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan: "India has come here to win the World Cup. We didn't come here to win the trophy."



This cannot be the words of a commander leading a pack of players. Not a leadership trait for sure.

Hugely disappointed by Shakib! #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN — Vicky Singh (@isinghvicky12) November 1, 2022

We are here for Nagin Dance.



~ Shakib Al Hasan https://t.co/0stm61pgO6 — your time's up.🪔 (@TakeTheJab) November 1, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan said, "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." https://t.co/Vq9LunLTPG — —Bisma. (@nain_in_heads) November 1, 2022

omg..m shocked over shakib al hasan statement..its better to leave playing cricket..its not look good when a captain of national team talking like this😂😳 https://t.co/eaVbE8ONiF — Shaan Siddiqui (@ShaanSi89762900) November 1, 2022

Shakib also spoke about their opposition and knows how equipped they are in both the departments. He, however, mentioned Suryakumar Yadav and youngster Arshdeep Singh's name as the players to watch out for.

"Suryakumar Yadav is playing really well. He is one of the best batters. I saw Arshdeep for the first time in IPL and he is bowling really well right now. We have not done a team meeting but we will do that. We will make our plans. Some will work and some won't work and that's how the game is," he said.

"All eleven players in the Indian team are good players. They are really good and that is why they are playing in the Indian team," the captain added.

Bangladesh kicked-off their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Netherlands before enduring a 104-run defeat against South Africa in the following encounter. They then went to survive another scare against Zimbabwe, which they won by three runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON