India vs England 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Under-fire Gambhir seeks much-needed lift as IND hope to ride on 2024 T20 momentum

India vs England 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: After a fairly disappointing winter of Test cricket in which six lost Test matches derailed India’s World Test Championship, the team’s attention turns instead to a different ICC tournament and a different-coloured ball, with the Champions Trophy beginning next month. Ahead of it, however, India’s team will focus on a five-match T20I series against a powerful and dangerous England team. India’s T20 unit were in destructive form in 2024, having a record season as they hardly lost a match all year and capped it off with a memorable win in the T20 World Cup as well....Read More

The team, now led by Suryakumar Yadav, will want that streak of form to keep going as this new-look side continues to try and establish itself at the top of the format. Their campaign begins with a match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, up against an England side packed with power and themselves looking to get back to winning ways in T20 cricket, finding themselves in a similar state of transition to an Indian team post-Rohit/Virat.

For India, much of the focus will be on a potential return for Mohammed Shami to international action, returning for the first time to an Indian shirt since the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and to an Indian T20I team for the first time since November 2022. The match could provide an idea of Shami’s fitness and effectiveness, which every Indian fan will want to be at its best ahead of the Champions Trophy.

On the other end, Indian fans will also want to see the best of Sanju Samson after his bumper end to 2024, which included a trio of centuries in which he looked imperious. More will also be expected of the mercurial Abhishek Sharma: while he has played his role as an opener who provides quick starts well, a little more consistency will be expected.

The middle order is where India’s strengths as well as the biggest questions lie. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav form a deadly combination at three and four, capable of playing every role and every shot in the book. However, there are some questions if the number five spot will be retained by Hardik Pandya, with Nitish Kumar Reddy having become a favourite of coach Gautam Gambhir.

However, Hardik is likely a better bowler than Nitish, and his all-round ability should see him get the nod to support Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Axar Patel is expected to be the spin partner for Varun Chakravarthy, while the pitch could determine if India play an extra batter in Rinku Singh or an extra spinner in Washington Sundar.

England, meanwhile, have already announced their playing XI that will take to the field at the Eden Gardens. Phil Salt will open the batting at the ground where he made a name for himself in the IPL, alongside Ben Duckett, while Indian fans will get their first good look at the exciting Jacob Bethell as he develops into an all-format essential for England.

Jos Buttler will continue to be an experienced threat as captain, supported by reliable deputies in Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook. It will be a high-pace trio of Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Jofra Archer that will try and disrupt India’s batting from entering a flow, and Jamie Overton will provide ever-improving all-round talent in the lower middle order. Lastly, Adil Rashid continues to be the primary spinner in white ball cricket for the England team, and responsible for containing India’s middle-overs batting.