Live

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: Pujara, Gill resume India's innings on final day

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5:Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have begun India's chase on the final day in Chennai. England are 9 strikes away from going 1-0 up. Follow score and updates of IND vs ENG.