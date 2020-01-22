India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Eden Park: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:07 IST

India would look to continue their series-winning run in the shortest format of the game when they face New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli and Co have been in good form since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. They claimed victory in every series except one (T20I series against South Africa). India defeated Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series and will hope to emulate the result in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the squad in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begins at 12:20 pm IST on Friday (January 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.