e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Eden Park: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Eden Park: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

India defeated Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series and will hope to emulate the result in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the squad in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, third right, arrives with the winners trophy for a group photograph after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore.
India's captain Virat Kohli, third right, arrives with the winners trophy for a group photograph after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore.(AP)
         

India would look to continue their series-winning run in the shortest format of the game when they face New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli and Co have been in good form since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. They claimed victory in every series except one (T20I series against South Africa). India defeated Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series and will hope to emulate the result in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the squad in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begins at 12:20 pm IST on Friday (January 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news