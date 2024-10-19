India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz looks to lead IND fightback, trail by 125 runs; NZ eye wickets
Sarfaraz Khan will resume batting for IND, and will look to build on his half-century.
Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli led India's fightback on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand, as the hosts posted 231/3 at Stumps. India trail by 125 runs, but the match doesn't seem bleak anymore. New Zealand posted 402 in their first innings, taking a lead of 336 runs.
Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) gave India a strong start, but lost their wickets to Ajaz Patel. Then, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan led India's fightback, with the former losing his wicket in the last ball. Kohli departed for 70 off 102 balls. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz remained unbeaten at 70* off 78 deliveries.
Kohli and Sarfaraz also raised a century stand in 101 balls, but the former's wicket could prove to be a turning point in the second innings for India. On Day 4, we could see Pant come first to bat with Sarfaraz as he was padded up on Day 3. After Pant, we could see KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin next in the batting order. The pitch is good for batting and India will hope to get ahead with wickets in hand.
Speaking after the final session on Day 3, New Zealand's Ravindra said, "Was just trying to build partnerships. That partnership with Tim (Southee) really helped me out, the objective was clear and we knew what we needed to do. (On Bengaluru) It’s a little bit comforting although the wicket is completely different, nice knowing the surroundings. It’s a lovely wicket to bat. Not really superstitious. Great to have him (his father) here, it’s his hometown, also have some family here. Great crowd here as well. I actually took the whole booklet (of ticket allocations). Virat is obviously a great player, he punished us but we’ve still got a lot of runs to play with."
Virat Kohli, on Friday, completed 9000 runs in Test cricket during his 70-run mark. In terms of innings taken to reach 9,000 runs, Kohli's 197 innings make him the sixth-slowest to achieve the milestone. The record for the slowest is jointly held by Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Steve Waugh, who both took 216 innings. Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for the fastest to 9,000 runs, achieving it in just 172 innings, followed by Smith and Dravid. Kohli is the slowest among the Indian players in this group, with Dravid taking 174 innings, Tendulkar 179, and Gavaskar 192.
Rachin Ravindra scored his second test hundred as he shepherded New Zealand to a tall total - 402. Ravindra scored 134 runs off 157 balls, and put on 137 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee, who scored 65 runs off 73 balls.
Rohit Sharma put up a solid foundation for India in the second innings with a fine half-century but he once again failed to convert it into a big score. Rohit raced to his half-century, scoring 52 off 63 balls, hitting eight fours and a six. He was bowled in an unfortunate manner, the ball flicking onto the stumps, as India was down to 95-2.
India need to come out on Day 4 with a clear plan in mind about what target they're looking to set for New Zealand. They need Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to join the party with the bat to score the valuable runs in the lower-middle order to give themselves a chance with the ball.
The onus is now on Sarfaraz Khan (70*) to rescue the hosts on Day 4, he is already well set in the middle and managed to put pressure on the kiwi bowlers on Day 3. He is known for scoring daddy hundreds in domestic cricket and needs to replicate the same on the big stage now.
It was an unfortunate end of Day 3 for India as they lost a well-set Virat Kohli on the final ball to lose control of the innings. Kohli, who batted with a lot of control and attacked the spinners, scored 70 and missed out on his Test century.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 4 of first Test match between India and New Zealand from Bengaluru.