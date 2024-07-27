India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st T20I: Gambhir-SKY era begins for IND

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 1st T20I: India did face Zimbabwe right after their T20 World Cup triumph but it is this series that really begins a new era. On that tour of Zimbabwe, most of the first choice players were in India, celebrating their T20 World Cup triumph. This time, those players are back, minus Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah has been rested - and there can be no arguments against that decision, Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja, three of the seniormost players in Indian cricket, are not here because they have retired. Head coach Rahul Dravid and some members of his coachng staff are not here because they have stepped down....Read More

That is some big change in personnel, both for the team and the backroom staff and to helm this transition, and the ones that are to come in the not-so-distant future, the BCCI have put in place former India batter Gautam Gambhir as Dravid's replacement. The retirement of Rohit meant that Gambhir's first decision, which obviously would be made with the selectors, was deciding on a new T20 captain and thus came Suryakumar Yadav into the picture.

There was a lot of surprise over Suryakumar overtaking Hardik Pandya in the pecking order, with the latter having been seen as Rohit's second in command in the shortest format for a better part of the last two years. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that Pandya's injury-prone body and the need to rest him periodically is what worked against him.

And so here we are. A new coach and captain in place, a lot of new and not-so-old faces in the team.

And their journey begins in Pallekele in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, who also have a new captain in Charith Asalanka. Wanindu Hasaranga, who had stepped down from the position after Sri Lanka's group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup, is in the team as well. Former captain and batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has taken over as head coach.

Sri Lanka would know that they have an uphill struggle in front of them. Regardless of whether they are in transition or not, world champions India remain a formidable unit. Virat Kohli played some of his best cricket in all formats in the time that he was the full-time captain of the Indian team. Sri Lanka's worst fear would be an already dangerous SKY taking to captaincy in a similar fashion.

