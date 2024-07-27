Gautam Gambhir speechless by Rahul Dravid's '…in most heated times' surprise outside hotel room in Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir had no idea what was in store for him when the BCCI media team called him outside his hotel room in Kandy, a 40-minute drive from Pallekele, where he would begin his journey as India's head coach in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday (July 27). "Do we have to record something?" he asked. After the mystery continued for a few more minutes, the former India opener questioned again: "Actually, what are we up to and what are we doing? I wanted to check last night as well. What exactly is it?" Gautam Gambhir got a special message from Rahul Dravid before he starts his journey as India's head coach with the Sri Lanka T20Is

Gambhir was informed that he was about to be a part of something, but he had no clue what that was. After his insistence, the BCCI media team finally revealed that he had received a special message from a special figure in the Indian cricket fraternity.

Gambhir hit the spacebar of the laptop in front of him and was left speechless. It was a voice note. It didn't take Gambhir long to recognise the voice behind it—Rahul Dravid's.

The legendary Indian cricketer shared his experience with the Indian team and wished Gambhir well.

"Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams. Both in Barbados and then a few days later in that unforgettable evening in Mumbai. More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India coach, it is what I wish for you as well," said Dravid.

Gambhir took over from Dravid after he ended his tenure with the T20 World Cup glory. Gambhir has played 74 matches with Dravid and some of them under his captaincy.

Dravid wishes Gambhir has full-fit players available every time

"I also hope that you will have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that. I also wish you a little bit of luck, as you know that all of us coaches need to make us look that little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are," he added.

Dravid said that as a teammate for Team India and sometimes as a rival in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was able to witness Gambhir's "resilience and refusal to surrender" and his strong passion for winning. He also noted how Gambhir liked working with younger players and bringing the best out of them.

"I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job," he added.

Dravid told Gambhir that expectations would be sky-high and scrutiny would be intense, but during the worst of times, his team of players, support staff, legends of the sport, and highly demanding and passionate fans would always have his back.

"From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people. I wish you the very best Gautam and I am sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights," concluded Dravid.

Gambhir at a loss of words

Reacting to the video, Gambhir said that he did not know how to react as this message is coming from someone who he looked up to as a player. He called Dravid as the "most selfless player" he has worked with.

"Rahul Bhai has done anything and everything that Indian cricket needs. So I think there is so much to learn from, not only for me, but for the next generation and for the current generation as well, that how important Indian cricket is. Not me, not individuals, but what Indian cricket is. And I feel, I think, I do not get too much emotional normally, but I think this message actually made me a lot emotional, which normally I shouldn't, but it is a great message.

Hopefully I can, these are massive shoes to fill. Hopefully I can do it with absolute honesty, transparency, and hopefully I can make the entire nation and more importantly the person who I have always looked up to, Rahul Bhai, proud," he concluded.