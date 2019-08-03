India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Navdeep Saini makes international debut for India

cricket

Delhi fast bowler Naveep Saini makes his international debut for India in the first T20I against West Indies on Saturday. The right-arm bowler has played 13 IPL matches in which he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 36.09. The 26-year-old also has played 43 first-class matches, in which he has taken 120 wickets at an average of 28.23.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies. Speaking after winning the toss, Kohli said: “We will bowl first. This wicket has been under covers so there might be a bit of moisture and it’s gonna get flater with more sun on it. It is always good to get on the park. Teams have moved on, first few days were difficult when the tournament was going on. But you accept it and life goes on. We are pretty fine now had a good exciting fielding session the day before and everyone is excited to take the field now.”

“Look the priority will always be winning, but in that process you need to try out combinations and trust your players and expect them to perform under pressure, that’s what international cricket is all about. Walk into the team, cement your place, grab the opportunity with both hands, all of us have done that at some stage. There is T20 World cup to look forward to, so you start rebuilding again. There is not much time to go over things that have happened in the past. It is always looking ahead in the future,” he added.

Speaking on the team news, Kohi said: “Chahar brothers, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are not playing, rest make the eleven.”

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

