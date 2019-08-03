India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to battle it out for huge world record in Florida T20I

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:22 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli may have quashed his alleged rift rumours with vice-captain Rohit Sharma but the two are all-set to battle it out for acquiring the sole rights of holding a big T20I record in the upcoming clash against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday. This match will mark the beginning of India’s tour which consists of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the team from Caribbean.

Both Kohli and Rohit have numerous records to their name but will look to get the better of each other when India take to the field against Windies. The two Indian stalwarts currently hold the joint record of hitting most half-centuries in the shortest format. However, it must be noted Kohli has played just 62 innings as compared to Rohit’s 86.

With 20 fifties each, Kohli and Rohit take the joint top spot while New Zealand opener Martin Guptill stands at a distant third with 16 half-centuries to his name. No other Indian comes even close to challenging Kohli and Rohit’s joint record as Shikhar Dhawan finds himself way down the list with 9 fifties.

Most fifties in T20Is:

20: Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma (IND)

16: Martin Guptill (NZ)

15: Chris Gayle (WI)/ Brendon McCullum (NZ)

14: Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

13: Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)

The two Indian match-winners have been in the news recently as there were reports that all is supposedly not well between Kohli and Rohit. However, skipper Kohli lashed out as such reports in a press conference before Team India boarded the plane for Florida.

“In my opinion, its baffling. It’s absolutely ridiculous to read these kind of stuff, that comes out there. I have been to public events where we have been praised and here we are feeding off lies, overlooking facts, turning a blind eye to all good things that happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our head. We want to accept that this is the truth,” Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 09:20 IST