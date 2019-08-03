India vs West Indies: KL Rahul on verge of overtaking Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in illustrious T20I list

cricket

Top-order batsman KL Rahul is on the verge of setting a huge T20 International record when Team India lock horns against West Indies in the first match of the three-game series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday. This match will mark the beginning of India’s tour which consists of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Windies. Rahul, who is regarded as one of the finest T20 batsmen on the globe, is on the cusp of adding another milestone into his kitty. He is 121 runs shy of becoming the seventh Indian to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

If he manages to score 121 in the upcoming clash, he will become the fastest batsman in the history of the format to go past the 1000-run barrier. Rahul will achieve this feat in 25 innings, breaking Babar Azam’s record of 26 innings. India skipper Virat Kohli completes the top three as he went past this mark in his 27th innings.

It can be argued that scoring a century in the shortest format is relatively more difficult as compared to ODIs. However, Rahul has shown in the past he can go past the three-figure mark in T20s. He has scored two centuries in international T20s while he has also slammed a ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moreover, the last time India played at this venue, Rahul had slammed a ton against the same opposition and he will be hopeful of a similar impact on Saturday.

