‘The first few days were quite difficult’: Virat Kohli opens up on Team India’s World Cup exit

India’s World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand seems like a distant memory but not for skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking on the eve of India’s first T20I against West Indies in Florida, Kohli revealed it was difficult for the team to cope up with the loss initially but as professionals, they had to move on. India’s first assignment after the World Cup is to take on West Indies in a tour involving three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

“The first few days after we exited the World Cup were quite difficult,” Kohli told reporters at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. “Till the time the tournament got over, every time we woke up it was the worst feeling in the morning.”

“Then through the day you do things and sort of get on with your life. We are professionals. We move ahead. Every team has to move on. So we are quite okay with what happened in the World Cup.

“Yesterday the fielding session and the little bit of time we spent on the field was really good. Everyone was excited, looking forward to just playing, just being on the field again. I think that’s the best thing you can do as a team, just get on the park as soon as possible,” Kohli added.

After the semi-final exit in World Cup, Kohli has shifted his focus to the forthcoming T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Australia next year. Kohli said that they want to build their confidence from the game they will be playing before the competition and all their focus will be to figure out their best 15 players.

“We have 25-26 games before the T20 World Cup and we want to look at all the games to build a solid combination - conditions-based, obviously, because when you play in Australia, the combination will be different,” Kohli said

“And according to your team’s strength, and how a player is performing in different conditions, this is what we’re trying to figure out. It’s a very normal process in cricket at this level that whatever games you have, you use it to build towards that global tournament,” Kohli said during a press conference here on Friday.”

