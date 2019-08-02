India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma eyes Chris Gayle’s massive world record in Florida T20I

cricket

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:58 IST

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma in on the cusp of adding another feather into his already illustrious cap as he is just few big hits away from becoming the batsman with most sixes in T20Is. Rohit will get a chance to etch his name in history books when India lock horns against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday. Apart from three T20Is, India’s tour of Windies consits of three ODIs and two Tests as well.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have serious work to do

Rohit currently has 102 sixes to his names in the shortest format and if he manages to hit four more maximums in the upcoming T20I, he will go past New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies’ Chris Gayle in this illustrious list. With Gayle not being part of the T20I squad, Rohit has clear field to surpass the mark of the West Indian.

Most sixes in T20Is:

105: Chris Gayle (WI)

103: Martin Guptill (NZ)

102: Rohit Sharma (IND)

92: Colin Munro (NZ)

91: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Rohit is regarded as one of the best batsmen ever to play in the shortest format and he holds numerous records to his name as well. The swashbuckling opener is the current highest run-scorer in T20Is and he also has scored most number of centuries (four) in this particular format.

Also Read: Kohli wins hearts with kind gesture during Florida training session – Watch

The right-hander will be eager to bring his World Cup form over to the Windies series, where he slammed five centuries and set numerous records on the biggest stage.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:42 IST