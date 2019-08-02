India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli wins hearts with kind gesture during Florida training session – Watch

cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli brought smiles on the faces of fans present in Florida to watch the practice session of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I against West Indies on Saturday. The first match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill and it will mark the beginning of the series which consists of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Not only did Kohli sign shirts and other memorabilia for fans at the venue, he also clicked pictures with few kids present in the stand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video of the same and the post read: “Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans #TeamIndia.”

Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans 😃😃👏🙏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lqrAUaCODY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

Ahead of the first match of the series, Team India sweat it out in the nets in the overcast conditions of Florida. The Indian players were pictured playing football and the images were shared on social media by BCCI. The post read: “When it’s play ball time #TeamIndia.”

For Kohli’s side, it is a chance to pick up the pieces after a disappointing campaign at the World Cup in England and put behind them the recent talk of splits in the camp.

The Lauderhill stadium hosted its first internationals back in 2010 when New Zealand played Sri Lanka in two T20s. West Indies and India played a T20 there three years ago and produced real fireworks, with the ‘Men in Blue’ winning the match by just one run.

