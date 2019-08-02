India vs West Indies: Top five player battles – Virat Kohli and Co wary of Evin Lewis threat

cricket

Team India will look to put their best foot forward when they begin their post World Cup era with a three-match T20I series against West Indies. Virat Kohli and Co will play the first T20 against Carlos Brathwaite’s troops at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill and it will mark the beginning of the tour which consists of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match in Florida.

Rohit Sharma vs Oshane Thomas

Opener Rohit Sharma remains one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format and he will look to bring over his World Cup form into this series. He is likely to face the pace of Oshane Thomas early on in the innings. Off 18 deliveries from Thomas in T20Is, Rohit has scored 20 runs and he has been dismissed once by the fast-bowler.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Sheldon Cottrell

Opener Shikhar Dhawan returns into international cricket after missing the latter part of India’s World Cup campaign due to a thumb injury. He will be raring to get back on the field after regaining full fitness. He will be tested early on by the furious pace of Sheldon Cottrell. The two have never faced each other in limited-over formats but expect sparks to fly when they do come face-to-face in Florida.

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine

Old foes will reignite rivalry when India skipper Virat Kohli and Windies spinner Sunil Narine lock horns against each other. The two have faced each other quite a few times in IPL and they will now take their battle on to the international stage. Off 94 Narine deliveries in IPL, Kohli has scored 99 runs but he has been dismissed by the wily tweaker twice.

Evin Lewis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The last time opener Evin Lewis played against India in Florida, he struck a majestic ton to power Windies to a one-run win. To stop that from happening again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked to dismiss the hard-hitting opener early. Off 23 Bhuvneshwar deliveries in T20Is, Lewis has scored just 29 runs but to his credit, he hasn’t been dismissed by the Indian premier pacer yet in the shortest format.

Kieron Pollard vs Krunal Pandya

There is a chance that Kieron Pollard will be included in the playing XI considering his knowledge of playing with and against the Indian players in the IPL. He is likely to come up against his Mumbai Indians’ teammate Krunal Pandya in the middle overs. Pollard has played 9 deliveries from Krunal in T20Is and has scored 9 runs and has been dismissed once.

