India vs West Indies: West Indies predicted XI against India for 1st T20 - Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard to return

Aug 02, 2019

Back on the road following their unfulfilled World Cup campaign, India will begin their preparations for the T20 showpiece event next year with a three-match series against the West Indies beginning here on Saturday. As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors’ mind.

The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad.



Here is a look at West Indies’ predicted XI against India:

John Campbell: In the absence of Chris Gayle, West Indies might bring in the youngster John Campbell as an opener. If the experiment did not work in the 1st T20I, Sunil Narine could take the spot. Worth a shot, though.

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis has an oustanding record against India in the format. He scored a ton here for Windies at Fort Lauderale three years ago.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer will look to continue his World Cup form against India. He could be an explosive opposition in the middle-order.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will look to improve on his record against India. The left-handed batsman scored a ton at the World Cup.

Kieron Pollard: The returning Kieron Pollard will be eager to show his talent and tell the world why he should have been selected for the World Cup.

Andre Russell: Returning from injury, allrounder Andre Russell will be eager to do what he do best - hit big sixes. If he is fit, he will be India’s biggest threat.

Carlos Brathwaite (c): Skipper Carlos Brathwaite has shown in the World Cup what he can do on his given day with both bat and the ball. He would be eager to start the tour on a high.

Keema Roach: Kemar Roach was included in the final few games for Windies in the World Cup, and he was impressive. He is definitely going to get a go against India.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine, perhaps, knows Indian team more than any other West Indies player in the squad, because of his longest association in the IPL. He will be biggest bowling threat.

Sheldon Cottrell: After a breakout World Cup campaign, Sheldon Cottrell is expected to be a crucial part of the series in all three formats.

Oshane Thomas: Oshane Thomas had a great World Cup with the ball. He will look to target India’s opening pair to continue his form.

