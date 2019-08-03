India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Navdeep Saini shines on debut as India win by four wickets

Highlights: India held their nerve to beat West Indies by four wickets in the first T20I encounter. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 24 while Virat Kohli scored 20. Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul all took two wickets each. Earlier, Navdeep Saini had a brilliant start to his international career as he took three wickets to restrict West Indies to 95/9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice while Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Washinton Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each as India dominated proceedings in Lauderhill. Kieron Pollard was the top scorer for West Indies with 49. This was the third time in T20Is where six different bowlers took wickets in the same match for India.

23:16 hrs IST Record for Virat Kohli & Co India won the match by 4 wickets This is 50th T20I win for India outside home India becomes 2nd team to complete 50 win outside home after Pakistan in T20Is





23:11 hrs IST IND win by 4 wickets A six from Washington Sundar and India have won the match by four wickets! It was not an easy run chase for India but they held their nerve and were able to clinch the encounter!





23:03 hrs IST IND six down Keemo Paul strikes for West Indies and he has castled Krunal Pandya for 12. A slower delivery from the pacer and Krunal was completely foxed! India 88/6





22:57 hrs IST 15 runs left Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja need to score just 15 runs more and they need to be cautious in their approach as West Indies are trying really hard to dismiss the tailenders. IND 81/5





22:51 hrs IST Virat out Another wicket for Sheldon Cottrell. A rash shot from Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard made no mistake in completing the catch. Virat departs for 19 as India are 69 for the loss of five wickets.





22:40 hrs IST OUT! Manish Pandey has been cleaned up by a fuller, straighter delivery from Keemo Paul. India four wickets down for 64.





22:33 hrs IST 50 up for India India have crossed the 50-run mark in 10 overs. India 53/3 after 10 overs. The target is really small, this will be over pretty soon.





22:27 hrs IST Stat Attack: Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma dismissed for 24 by Narine In last 5/5 times he has been dismissed caught out in T20Is This is the 8th time he has been dismissed by Narine in T20’s Rohit now has 2nd most 6’s in T20I career.





22:21 hrs IST Golden Duck Golden duck for Rishabh Pant. A wild slog sweep attempt off Sunil Narine and Sheldon Cottrell completed an easy catch in the deep. Narine is on a hat-trick! IND 32/3





22:17 hrs IST Rohit departs No need for that shot! Rohit Sharma went for a big one but was unable to clear the boundary. Rohit Sharma has again given away his wicket to Sunil Narine. Kieron Pollar takes an easy catch in the deep. IND 32/2





22:09 hrs IST Rohit, Virat steady 5 overs gone, India are 20 for the loss of one wicket. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have steadied the innings after Shikhar Dhawan threw away his wicket and if they can survive till the 10th over, this will be an easy chase for the visitors.





22:02 hrs IST Virat eyes history 1: With 223 fours, Kohli needs only 1 more four to become the player with most fours in T20Is and break the record of Tillakaratne Dilshan (223).





21:56 hrs IST Dhawan departs A straight ball from Sheldon Cotrell and Shikhar Dhawan was struck right on the front pad. There was no escape foe the India opener as he was given LBW and IND are 4/1





21:50 hrs IST India start chase Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the proceedings for India with Oshane Thomas bowling the first over for West Indies. A cautious start by the openers and India are 2/0 after the first over.





21:38 hrs IST WI 95/9 in 20 overs Lowest totals for WI in T20Is: 45 v Eng Basseterre 2019 60 v Pak Karachi 2018 71 v Eng Basseterre 2019 78/7 v Zim Port of Spain 2010 95/9 v Ind Lauderhill 2019





21:30 hrs IST Saini takes 3rd wicket A straight ball from Navdeep Saini and Kieron Pollard made an absolute mess of it. A full toss from the pacer and it struck Pollard right in front of the stumps. Rishabh Pant wanted the DRS and it went in India’s favour. WI 95/9





21:23 hrs IST Bhuvi strikes again Eighth wicket down! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes once again and Keemo Paul is the latest West Indies batsman to throw away his wicket. A top edge and Virat Kohli finished the catch easily. WI 88/8





21:16 hrs IST Stat Attack Six Indian bowlers taking a wicket in a T20I: vs SA Durban 2011 vs UAE Mirpur 2016 vs WI Lauderhill 2019





21:10 hrs IST Narine departs Another wicket goes down! Sunil Narine goes for the big one but is caught in the deep for 2 as Khaleel Ahmed completed a tough catch at the boundary. West Indies 70/7





21:05 hrs IST Pandya strikes Krunal Pandya strikes for India! Carlos Brathwaite struck it straight back to the bowler and another wicket goes down. West Indies 67/6





21:01 hrs IST Fightback A six off Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard is leading the comeback for West Indies along with Carlos Brathwaite. These two are the last proper batsmen left and after 13 overs, West Indies are 63 for the loss of 5 wickets.





20:52 hrs IST Maiden Over The pressure is clearly showing in Carlos Brathwaite and Kieron Pollard’s batting as Krunal Pandya did not concede a single run in the 11th over. West Indies 45 for the loss of 5 wickets.





20:45 hrs IST Gautam Gambhir speaks Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019





20:40 hrs IST Stat Attack Two wickets in first over in T20Is (India) Pragyan Ojha vs Ban Trent Bridge 2009 Navdeep Saini vs WI Lauderhill 2019





20:33 hrs IST WI five down It’s raining wickets at the moment! Khaleel Ahmed also strikes in the first over and Rovman Powell is caught behind for 4. West Indies 33 for the loss of five wickets after the sixth over.





20:28 hrs IST Double Strike What a debut for Navdeep Saini! The fast bowler has castled Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck and this is a brilliant spell for the 26-year-old. WI 28/4 after 4.5 overs





20:24 hrs IST Saini strikes Navdeep Saini strikes in his very first over and he has taken the wicket of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. He tried to go for the big shot once again and ended up top edging it. Rishabh Pant had to adjust his position but in the end, the catch was not a difficult one. WI 28/3





20:21 hrs IST Massive Six Navdeep Saini is introduced into the attack and Nicholas Pooran welcomed him with a huge six. A 83m hit over long on and West Indies are clawing back into the match. WI 28/2





20:15 hrs IST Pooran Attack 4,6 and a quick 2 to end the over - A good result for West Indies with Nicholas Pooran on the offensive. He slammed Sundar for a boundary and then followed it up with a huge six over mid wicket. WI 20/1 after 3 overs.





20:12 hrs IST Two Down Bhuvneshwar Kumar castles Evin Lewis and West Indies are two down for 8! This is a brilliant start for India and things are not looking good for the Windies at this point. Lewis went for an extravagant shot but ended up slashing the ball onto his stumps.





20:06 hrs IST Early Advantage A wicket and a boundary down the leg side - What a start to the game! The plan to use Washington Sundar worked for India as he provided the breakthrough and Virat Kohlu & Co could not have hoped for a better start. WI 6/1





20:03 hrs IST Sundar strikes What a start for India! John Campbell went for a slog sweep off Washington Sundar but ended up gifting an easy catch to Krunal Pandya on the boundary. West Indies 0/1





20:00 hrs IST Game Time John Campbell and Evin Lewis to open the proceedings for West Indies while Washington Sundar will be bowling the first over for India. Will India strike early in this match? Let’s wait and watch.





19:56 hrs IST Pre-Match Stats 5/5: Both West Indies and India have won 5 T20Is each against each other from 11 encounters. · 1/2: At Lauderhill, from 2 T20I encounters, West Indies won once and other ended without any result due to wet outfield. · 3/6: At Lauderhill, West Indies have won 3 out of 6 T20Is and lost 2. · 4/5: India have lost 4 out of their last 5 T20Is, o They have lost 2 each against Australia and New Zealand. · 1/5: India have won only 1 out of their 5 T20Is against West Indies in West Indies & USA. o Their only win against West Indies in West Indies came in 2011 at Port of Spain and lost 3 T20Is. · 1/8: Team batting second have won only 1 out of 8 T20Is at Lauderhill. o 6 won by team batting first and one ended without any result. · 5/5: Team batting first have won the last 5 completed T20Is at Lauderhill. · 1: West Indies need one more victory to complete 50 wins in T20Is. o West Indies will become the 8th team to reach this landmark. · 1: India need one more victory to complete 50 wins in T20Is outside home. o India will become the 2nd team to achieve this feat outside home after Pakistan. · 121: KL Rahul is 121 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is. o He can become the 7th Indian to achieve this landmark in T20Is. o He can also become the fastest batsman to reach this milestone if Rahul achieves this in his next T20I innings. o He has batted in 24 innings so far in T20Is. Fastest to 1,000 runs in T20Is (By Innings) · 2331: Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. · 10: With 2263 runs, Virat Kohli is 10 runs behind from surpassing Martin Guptill and becoming the 2nd highest run-getter in T20Is. · 334: Rohit Sharma has got the most runs in T20Is against West Indies for India, including 1 century and 2 half-centuries. · 232: Evin Lewis has scored most runs for West Indies against India in T20Is, including 2 centuries. · 71: Shikhar Dhawan is 71 runs away from completing 7,000 runs in T20Is. · 2016: Antony Bramble last played a professional T20 match in 2016 for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Trinidad & Tobago at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. o Bramble has played only 12 T20s so far and scored 70 runs at the average of 8.75 and with the strike-rate of 107.69. · 5: Sheldon Cottrell is 5 wickets behind from completing 100 wickets in T20s. · 49: Rovman Powell is 49 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20s. · 34: Andre Russell is 34 runs behind from completing 4,000 runs in T20s. · 169.83: Andre Russell has the 2nd best batting strike-rate in T20s after Ed Pollock (177.53) among the players who has faced at least 250 balls. · 607: Kieron Pollard has 2nd most sixes in T20s after Chris Gayle (941). · 789: Shikhar Dhawan has hit 4th most fours in T20s after Chris Gayle (987), Brendon McCullum (924) and David Warner (860). · 7,442: Sunil Narine has bowled 2nd most number of balls in T20s after Dwayne Bravo (8760). · 22: Narine has registered most number of maidens in T20s. · 19: Pollard and Narine both has taken 19 wickets each caught and bowled in T20s — joint 2nd most after Dwayne Bravo (28). · 2: With 48 wickets in LBWs, Narine is 2 more LBW wickets away from becoming the 2nd bowler to have taken 50 LBW wickets in T20s after Rashid Khan (55). · 475: No other cricketer has played as much T20s as Kieron Pollard. · 50.28: Virat Kohli has the 2nd best average in T20Is after Babar Azam (54.21) among the players who has played at least 20 innings. · 163.75: Evin Lewis has the best batting strike-rate in T20Is among the players who has faced at least 250 balls. · 20: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both jointly holds the record for most fifty plus scores in T20Is. · 4: With 102 sixes, Rohit Sharma is 4 sixes away from becoming the player with most sixes in T20Is. o He is currently behind Chris Gayle (105) and Guptill (103). · 1: With 223 fours, Kohli needs only 1 more four to become the player with most fours in T20Is and break the record of Tillakaratne Dilshan (223).





19:47 hrs IST West Indies XI West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas





19:41 hrs IST India XI India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed





19:35 hrs IST IND opt to field India won the toss and opted to field against West Indies. The Chahar brothers miss out while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were also not included in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini to make his international debut.





19:26 hrs IST Pitch Report It is bright and sunny. In eight matches at this ground, the average first innings score is of 166. There is some dry grass, it is live not green. But it is dark brown in color and that’s because there is fair bit of moisture on this wicket. There should be a bit of lateral movement.





19:16 hrs IST Great Opportunity The series will serve as a great opportunity for the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed, who missed out on a chance to play in the 50-over World Cup. All these three players performed well for India ‘A’ in the Caribbean Islands and would want to continue with their form and impress the captain as well as the selectors for future





19:03 hrs IST Kieron Pollard vs Krunal Pandya There is a chance that Kieron Pollard will be included in the playing XI considering his knowledge of playing with and against the Indian players in the IPL. He is likely to come up against his Mumbai Indians’ teammate Krunal Pandya in the middle overs. Pollard has played 9 deliveries from Krunal in T20Is and has scored 9 runs and has been dismissed once.





18:47 hrs IST Rohit Sharma vs Oshane Thomas Opener Rohit Sharma remains one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format and he will look to bring over his World Cup form into this series. He is likely to face the pace of Oshane Thomas early on in the innings. Off 18 deliveries from Thomas in T20Is, Rohit has scored 20 runs and he has been dismissed once by the fast-bowler.





18:42 hrs IST Evin Lewis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar The last time opener Evin Lewis played against India in Florida, he struck a majestic ton to power Windies to a one-run win. To stop that from happening again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked to dismiss the hard-hitting opener early. Off 23 Bhuvneshwar deliveries in T20Is, Lewis has scored just 29 runs but to his credit, he hasn’t been dismissed by the Indian premier pacer yet in the shortest format.





18:36 hrs IST Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine Old foes will reignite rivalry when India skipper Virat Kohli and Windies spinner Sunil Narine lock horns against each other. The two have faced each other quite a few times in IPL and they will now take their battle on to the international stage. Off 94 Narine deliveries in IPL, Kohli has scored 99 runs but he has been dismissed by the wily tweaker twice.





18:29 hrs IST Shikhar Dhawan vs Sheldon Cottrell Opener Shikhar Dhawan returns into international cricket after missing the latter part of India’s World Cup campaign due to a thumb injury. He will be raring to get back on the field after regaining full fitness. He will be tested early on by the furious pace of Sheldon Cottrell. The two have never faced each other in limited-over formats but expect sparks to fly when they do come face-to-face in Florida.





18:20 hrs IST KL Rahul eyes record KL Rahul is on the edge of a world record when his team face West Indies in the first match of the three-game rubber in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. Considered as one of the finest batsman in the shortest format of the game, Rahul is 121 runs short of becoming the seventh Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20 internationals. If Rahul manages to score 121 in Saturday’s clash, he will achieve this feat in 25 innings and will break Pakistan’s Babar Azam’s record of 26 innings.





18:10 hrs IST Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant “It’s a great opportunity for someone like Rishabh Pant to really play a lot of international cricket, show his credentials, really unleash his potential at this stage.” - Virat Kohli





