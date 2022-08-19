India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI live on tv and online

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: Both sides did not even complete 50 overs of batting in the series opener where India scripted a lopsided 10-wicket win in Harare. Indian bowlers folded Zimbabwe for just 189 runs before the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored their respective half-centuries to drive India past the target in just 30.5 overs to script a crushing victory.

While India will be aiming to wrap up the series quickly at the same venue with yet another authoritative win, focus would rather be on how the batters can get more game time, especially captain KL Rahul, who will be heading to Asia Cup right after the series.

Having returned to India squad after a long injury break, Rahul failed to get batting time in the series opener, but the visitors would rather want to bat first on Sunday and get their captain some match practice. Similarly for Deepak Hooda, who if given the opportunity to bat up the order, would want to make the most of it to gain some final practice before he leaves for the UAE for Asia Cup.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI:

When will India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, August 20.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI be played?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI start?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:15PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

