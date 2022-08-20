India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul-led India eye series win in Harare
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Score: Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India aim to wrap up the contest in Harare. Follow Live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) at the Harare Sports Club.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Score: Team India scripted a dominating win against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill completing the chase of 190 in just 30.5 overs to script a 10-wicket win after Deepak Chahar's exploits with the new ball. Team India will aim to carry the momentum in the second game of the series as well and wrap up the contest in Harare. India will have nothing to worry about heading into the match although captain KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda might want some batting time before they leave for the UAE for Asia Cup. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have a lot to figure out if they want to win the second ODI and force a decider in the series.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 20, 2022 11:47 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: ICC ODI Super League table
India, who will host the 2023 World Cup, stand seventh in the table with nine wins in 13 matches with 89 points. Zimbabwe stand 12th in the table with three wins in 16 matches. As per the rule, top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Aug 20, 2022 11:37 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: India's record against Zimbabwe
India's win against Zimbabwe in Harare last day was their 13th straight win against the side in ODIs since 2013. The streak is now the highest for India against any single opponent, surpassing their previous best of 12 consecutive wins against Bangladesh between 1988 and 2004
Aug 20, 2022 11:28 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva after loss in series opener
"Our bowlers tried to come hard at them, but obviously they batted really well and took the game away from us. We will have a chat today, keep our heads up and bounce back strong on Saturday."
Aug 20, 2022 11:23 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: Captain KL Rahul after India's win in 1st ODI
“As a team we have been in good form, good to see that all of us are getting enough game time. Feels good to be out there.”
Aug 20, 2022 11:19 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: What happened in the series opener?
Deepak Chahar's stunning spell with the new ball helped India fold Zimbabwe for just 189 for 40.3 overs.
In reply, Dhawan and Gill scored their respective unbeaten half-century scores to drive India past the target in just 40.5 overs.
Aug 20, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Stay tuned for more updates!