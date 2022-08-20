India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul-led India eye series win in Harare

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Score: Team India scripted a dominating win against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill completing the chase of 190 in just 30.5 overs to script a 10-wicket win after Deepak Chahar's exploits with the new ball. Team India will aim to carry the momentum in the second game of the series as well and wrap up the contest in Harare. India will have nothing to worry about heading into the match although captain KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda might want some batting time before they leave for the UAE for Asia Cup. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have a lot to figure out if they want to win the second ODI and force a decider in the series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON