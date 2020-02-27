India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali, Taniya on the attack after early blow

cricket

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:54 IST

India vs New Zealand live score and updates: Lea Tahuhu has picked the first wicket of the match as she gets rid of dangerous Smriti Mandhana. Earlier, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to field against India in their Group A game at the Junction Oval. India made two changes to their playing XI which featured against Bangladesh - Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav came in place for Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh.

Ind vs NZ: Live score and updates

09:53 hrs: SIX and SIX! Shafali Verma takes the attack to Anna Peterson who concedes 13 runs in his first over. It was a good over until the last two deliveries, both of which were hit down the ground for big sixes.

09:48 hrs: Since the dismissal of Mandhana, Indian duo Shafali and Taniya have hot one boundary each to continue the momentum. India are currently scoring in excess of 7 runs per over and that’s a good sign for them.

09:43 hrs: OUT! Lea Tahuhu has picked the first wicket of the match as she gets rid of dangerous Smriti Mandhana. The southpaw poked at a full delivery outside off and it took an inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Taniya Bhatia joins Shafali Verma in the middle.

09:40 hrs: Four and four! Mandhana and Shafali hit one boundary each off Rosemary Mair’s first over of the innings as India rake in 10 runs off the over. These are ominous signs for the Kiws and they need a wicket soon.

09:35 hrs: First four of the match! Tahuhu bowls a bit short and wide and Mandhana plays the ball on the up for a boundary towards extra cover. 5 runs came for India in the first over.

09:30 hrs: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will open the innings for India and they will be looking for a good start in these windy conditions. Lea Tahuhu will bowl the first over for the Kiwis.

09:23 hrs: The players are making their way out in the middle for their respective national anthems. Just a recap, India will bat first after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first.

09:16 hrs: India have won both their contests so far and are currently at the top of their group. New Zealand have played one and won one and are hot on India’s heels. A win today will guarantee India’s place in the semis.

9:10 hrs: Teams -

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

9:05 hrs: Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat only. We have two changes today. Smriti and Radha come in for Arundhati and Richa. We are doing well in patches, we need to do well in batting. We will try to give our best today. I did struggle in the last two games but wil give my best in this game.

9:04 hrs: New Zealand will field first in Melbourne.

8:55 hrs: India have looked dominant in the two games played in the tournament so far and they would look to continue this unbeaten run against a formidable New Zealand side.