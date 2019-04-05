IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI - big changes expected

Royal Challengers Bangalore need a win, they need their campaign to be back on track and they need a win to believe they can still make it to the playoffs.

Captain Virat Kohli thinks they are one win away from finding momentum, he now needs to figure out a combination to help him get that win. There seems to be a lot of confusion in the ranks and this is where the senior players in AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli need to step up and be counted.

ALSO READ: James Anderson might end up ‘Mankading’ someone at some point - Ravichandran Ashwin

Also, they need to chalk out a bowling combination and it will be a big help if the overseas players click.

“The team hasn’t gone off to a good start, and these things look really bad. But we have to keep believing that we can turn things around. We played well in Mumbai and tonight, but we need to improve. We need to take some confidence from tonight’s game though.” Kohli said after the loss against Rajasthan Royals.

Will he inspire his side to find that intensity in this game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team which has got the better of RCB over the past few seasons.

We take a look at the predicted XI, and there could be few changes made for this clash. Tim Southee should be given a game to shore up the bowling options, while Washington Sundar can be used in the powerplay with the ball and then could be given the license to open the innings and express himself:

Parthiv Patel (wk), Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 08:48 IST