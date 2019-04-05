IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI - Sunil Narine returns

Kolkata Knight Riders have looked good this season, they have two wins and one loss and the team combination looks fairly settled. Dinesh Karthik seems to have all bases covered and now needs to fine-tune their roles to be a better side as the season progresses.

They will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side which will be looking to get the first win of the season. For KKR, they have enjoyed a great run against RCB, they have won four matches against them on the bounce.

“We all know what type of game RCB has got and four games down doesn’t mean that they are down and out. We know the quality of players they have, they are going to bounce back. They will come even more hard at us. We have to prepare in that way and play some good cricket to beat them,” KKR spinner Piyush Chawla said ahead of match against RCB.

Andre Russell, who has been the man of the season so far, is among the top three of the highest run-scorers this season, and has single-handedly kept KKR in the contest when they were found wanting, with bat more than ball, striking at a massive 248.44 and averaging 79.50.

Piyush Chawla also said that Sunil Narine is good to go and he will replace Nikhil Naik at the top of the order. The rest of the side should remain the same as Dinesh Karthik does not believe in tweaking his team too much.

Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk, c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:06 IST