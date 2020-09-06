IPL 2020: On the comeback trail, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking for the edge

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 07:35 IST

No Indian bowler except Bhuvneshwar Kumar has five-wicket hauls in all international formats as well as in the IPL. (Only Kuldeep Yadav has done it across formats in international cricket, but not in the league.)

Yet Kumar, who made his India debut ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, is no longer an automatic selection in the high-performing group of Indian fast bowlers.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Being a part of India’s golden era of fast bowling has its challenges. “Each bowler in our unit is different, everyone has his own skill sets, and those are for all conditions. That’s one good thing. But it’s difficult too, because to stay in the playing 11, you will have to be at your best, adjust to different conditions, be among the wickets all the time,” Kumar says in an interview from the Sunrisers Hyderabad base in UAE.

Also Read | Younger guys will feel little less pressure in empty stadium but its a challenge for seniors: Katich

“There is healthy competition and it is visible in the Indian team; whoever performs gets a chance. You lose out if the conditions suit someone else or that person can perform better.”

Missing in Tests

The deep talent pool has resulted in Kumar missing out on Test cricket for India since January 2018. He was part of the Indian squad that created history in Australia in 2018-19 but did not play a game. Is that a regret? Does he aim to correct it later this year, when India go to Australia?

Also Read | There was little rust that will not take long to go: Watson after first CSK session

“Look, I was part of that team, and the win will always stay with me. It’s a regret, but I am not putting pressure on myself to target breaking into the eleven or the series. Of course, you aim to play all the time,” he says.

Kumar’s bowling has undergone a major transformation over the years; from being an all-out swing bowler with middling pace, to someone who picked up yards of pace but lost much of the swing.

The 30-year old says he understands his bowling better now. “There has been a phase of struggle and changes as a bowler. There was this phase about swing and pace. With more experience, I know how I can have both under control. There were technical as well as physical aspects at play during that phase. The key is to understand the skills needed for specific formats,” he says.

Up and down

There was a purple patch in 2016-17 when Kumar, along with Bumrah, became India’s premier white-ball strike force. Together, they could pick wickets with the new ball, stem the run-flow at death, and bowl yorkers at will - basically do all the things Indian fast bowlers have never done before. In 2016 and 17, he was also IPL’s highest wicket-taker.

Kumar acknowledges that “bowling in tandem with Bumrah’s skill and ability is fun”, but disagrees that he’s lost any of his sharpness. “If you take the wickets column out, there hasn’t been any change in me,” he says. “We look at wickets and runs to judge someone’s form, and that’s natural. But if you ask me, I am still in that space. From the outside, one does not know what’s happening with the team combinations. You cannot make out how the individual is feeling. I am still in the same space in terms of confidence or that feeling.”

Injury setbacks

The Meerut speedster does not dispute that frequent injuries have been a concern. Kumar missed out on fancied-territory - England in 2018, after an old lower back injury got aggravated. He missed matches in the 2019 World Cup after having to pull out mid-way through the Pakistan tie. A groin injury set him back during the home series against West Indies in December.

“It happens with everyone. But with me it’s only recently that injuries became a regular occurrence,” he says. “No doubt it gets frustrating. But you can’t draw a line and say, I don’t want to get injured again, it’s something you cannot control. All you can do is to undergo rehab properly and do strength work.”

Kumar is now building himself up slowly in SRH training sessions after a long break. He is yet to go full steam. He is also training with the UAE pitches in mind.

IPL preparations

“Technically, it’s not too many adjustments. The conditions are almost similar to India,” he says.

“The only thing is we play on eight grounds in India, and here we will play on three, so in that sense conditions will actually be similar to each other. Perhaps in the second half, the wickets will get slower.”

Kumar will be leading the SRH bowling attack best known for its variety. They have the tall, young Aussie Billy Stanlake’s express pace, rookie seamer Khaleel Ahmed, and the experience and guile of the Afghan spin duo Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi.

“We have been able to defend low totals for many years. It could be down to the team strength. I won’t predict we will do it again, but that’s what we want to do,” Kumar says. “It does not matter to me who is bowing from the other end. My skills, ability and confidence matter.”