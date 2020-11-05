e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 Match Today between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 13:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma.(Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Streaming, Qualifier 1: It’s time for the IPL 2020 playoffs and what better way to kickstart the stage than brining the top two teams of the IPL together. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who finished the league stage the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams respectively will face each other in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, with the winner earning a direct entry in the final. MI have beaten DC in both matches this season and the Capitals, despite losing the last four matches out of five, will ensure to bring their best to stop the juggernaut of the defending champion

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs DC IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between MI vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match between MI vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

