Home / Cricket / KKR captain Shreyas Iyer clarifies 'CEO involved in team selection' comment after win over SRH: 'I wanted to say that..'
cricket

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer clarifies 'CEO involved in team selection' comment after win over SRH: 'I wanted to say that..'

  • IPL 2022: The Kolkata Knight Riders captain issued a clarification on his comment that came after the win against MI, hinting that the franchise's CEO was involved in teams selection.
Shreyas Iyer.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer.(PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their sixth win in the 2022 Indian Premier League to stay alive in contention for playoff qualification. The side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad – fellow contenders for top-4 – by 54 runs and climbed to the sixth spot in the table; however, with only one win remaining, the Knight Riders can reach a maximum of 14 points, meaning the side will have to rely on other results to go in their favor. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'Had Razzaq taken Sachin’s catch, game could've been tight. Akram was miffed': Kaif recalls Pakistan tie in 2003 WC

The KKR have endured an inconsistent season in IPL 2022; the side had won three of its first four games, but conceded defeats in five successive matches later, losing the momentum. Following a win against Mumbai Indians in the game prior to the one against SRH, Iyer had went on to indicate that KKR CEO Venky Mysore is also involved in team selections, which drew particular attention from fans and former cricketers alike.

“Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” Iyer had said after the game.

However, after a convincing win over Hyderabad, Iyer issued a clarification on the statement. 

"When I took the CEO's name, I wanted to say that he's there to console the players who've been sitting out. It's tough for us as well while picking teams," Iyer said.

Questions were raised after KKR played 13 different combinations in 13 games so far, some forced due to injuries but a few just for the heck of it.

According to news agency PTI, it was known that KKR management have had a word with Iyer and told him to clarify as his comments reflected poorly on the all-powerful Mysore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shreyas iyer kkr ipl 2022 ipl + 2 more
shreyas iyer kkr ipl 2022 ipl + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out