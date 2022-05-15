KKR captain Shreyas Iyer clarifies 'CEO involved in team selection' comment after win over SRH: 'I wanted to say that..'

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their sixth win in the 2022 Indian Premier League to stay alive in contention for playoff qualification. The side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad – fellow contenders for top-4 – by 54 runs and climbed to the sixth spot in the table; however, with only one win remaining, the Knight Riders can reach a maximum of 14 points, meaning the side will have to rely on other results to go in their favor. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The KKR have endured an inconsistent season in IPL 2022; the side had won three of its first four games, but conceded defeats in five successive matches later, losing the momentum. Following a win against Mumbai Indians in the game prior to the one against SRH, Iyer had went on to indicate that KKR CEO Venky Mysore is also involved in team selections, which drew particular attention from fans and former cricketers alike.

“Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” Iyer had said after the game.

However, after a convincing win over Hyderabad, Iyer issued a clarification on the statement.

"When I took the CEO's name, I wanted to say that he's there to console the players who've been sitting out. It's tough for us as well while picking teams," Iyer said.

Questions were raised after KKR played 13 different combinations in 13 games so far, some forced due to injuries but a few just for the heck of it.

According to news agency PTI, it was known that KKR management have had a word with Iyer and told him to clarify as his comments reflected poorly on the all-powerful Mysore.

