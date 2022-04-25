'It's 1-1 at least he will speak less': Krunal Pandya gives Kieron Pollard a bizarre send-off during LSG vs MI - WATCH

After spending several seasons in the same dugout, fans witnessed an impressive duel between Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. The Indian eventually stood on top as Mumbai endured their 8th consecutive defeat of the season, losing the match by 36 runs.

It started in the Lucknow innings as Pollard dismissed Panyda on 1. Pandya then went to do the same but had to wait till the final over of the contest as the Windies all-rounder played an uncharacteristic 20-ball 19.

Soon after Pollard's dismissal, Pandya pulled an animated celebration and tried jump on the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who remained unfazed as he walked towards the dugout.

Pandya's reaction, however, was not welcomed by the fans, who were quick to react to it on Twitter.

Krunal Pandya is the most consistent player when it comes to doing the wrong things at the wrong time. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 24, 2022

very useless act by Krunal Pandya to Pollard 😡👎 #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/6LPR5ImFNa — criiee aa rha hai (@stfutonu) April 24, 2022

Krunal Pandya could easily become the second player in IPL to get slapped on the ground — dorku (@Dorkstar) April 24, 2022

Pandya later addressed the individual contest between the two during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it's 1-1 at least he will speak less," said the all-rounder.