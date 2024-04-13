Lasith Malinga exposes MI reality after Arjun Tendulkar unleashes yorkers to strike single stump ahead of CSK clash

Bouncing back from a hat-trick of defeats at the start of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians won two matches in a row to stand seventh in the points table. But the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a stiff challenge at home when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the big match, MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga exposed a harsh reality in the current side after watching bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar unleash back-to-back yorkers to strike the single stump during a net session. Lasith Malinga reacts as Arjun Tendulkar bowls back-to-back yorkers

In a video released on Mumbai's official social media page, which was titled “Kahaani turf-turf ki”, Arjun first tries his hand at right-arm bowling, but the deliveries go wayward. He then resolves to bowling with the left-arm at the MI nets, having only a single stump, and he dished out two back-to-back yorker deliveries to strike the wicket.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Arjun was ecstatic after both the deliveries, as he celebrated his raising his hand up. However, Malinga looked baffled at the entire scene as before pointing out a major issue in the MI squad. He said: “Too many pace bowlers.”

Mumbai have been featured only five spin bowlers so far in five matches in IPL 2024, where the combined unit have delivered just 23 overs, picking three wickets only. Piyush Chawla has been their mainstay spin option, who pick two wickets in 10 overs across four matches.

The pacers, on the other hand, have picked 25 wickets at an economy rate of 9.87, with Jasprit Bumrah being the standout player for the franchise. He has picked 10 wickets in five innings at just 11.90 with an economy rate of just under a run-a-ball. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in MI's previous match against RCB.

Meanwhile, Arjun has yet to make his first appearance for the Mumbai Indians this season. In 2023, he played four matches for the side and picked three wickets and scored 13 runs in all. The 24-year-old continues to remain a fringe option in the MI sides despite having spent around three seasons.