Ian Bishop's mouth-shutting response to fake 'Rishabh Pant can do it better than Samson' remark

West Indies cricket great Ian Bishop was left fuming on social media on Saturday after being accused of making a certain comment on air, about Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, during the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Bishop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to blast the fan for spreading false remark. Ian Bishop responds to fake Pant-Samson remark

Sharing a picture of Bishop, who is currently part of the IPL 2024 commentary team for Star Sports, a fan tweeted that the former cricketer made a statement comparing Samson and Pant amid their stiff competition to book a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, which will likely be announced by the end of April. The tweet read: “Ian Bishop on live commentary: ‘Anything Samson can do, Rishabh Pant can do it better.’ He's spitting facts.”

Another fan quickly tagged Bishop to clarify if he at all made the statement. The Windies legend, who was left disgruntled at the false statement, replied saying: “You really think that’s how I operate?”

This is the second time Bishop has responded to a fan on X based on a comment on air. Earlier this month, he had apologised to a fan for a remark made on Virat Kohli, en route to the former RCB captain's 67-ball century against Rajasthan Royals.

How have Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson fared in IPL 2024 so far?

As many as six cricketers - Pant, Samson, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel - were in contention for a place for the wicketkeeping spot in the Indian T20 World Cup team in the lead up to IPL 2024. However, at almost the halfway mark in the tournament, Pant and Samson are leading the race to book the spot.

Pant, who marked a return to competitive action after 15 months out owing to his recovery from a car accident in December 2022, hit back-to-back fifties after a quiet start, scoring 194 runs in six innings in IPL 2024 so far. Samson, meanwhile, stands fourth in the Orange Cap list with 246 runs in five matches, laced with three fifties.