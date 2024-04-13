'If Dube isn't picked for T20WC, CSK will be responsible': Gaikwad sent sharp reminder amid Hardik's questionable form

Shivam Dube's glorious form in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's no-bowling stance at the start of the season for Mumbai Indians have left experts thinking whether the CSK star has pipped the MI captain in the race to make the T20 World Cup squad for India. BCCI is reportedly set to announce the 15-member squad by the end of April. While former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary backed Dube ahead of Hardik for the ICC event, he added that Chennai will be solely responsible if the left-hander fails to make the list. Will Shivam Dube be picked ahead of Hardik Pandya in T20 World Cup?

The Dube versus Hardik discussion on Cricbuzz sparked after Tiwary was asked about Hardik bowling only one over the last three matches for Mumbai despite opening the opening for the franchise in the first two games where he rolled his arms for seven overs.

The former Bengal batter, who recently retired from Ranji Trophy, reckoned that if Hardik wishes to book the all-rounder spot in the World Cup squad, he has to bowl.

“If he wants to play in the Indian T20 World Cup team as an all-rounder, he has to bowl. Look at his economy rate. It's almost 11. He is not performing this season,” he said.

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, who as part of the panel, quickly asked: “If he is not bowling, so only by his batting ability, not by his reputation, but by his form, will you pick Shivam Dube or Hardik?”

Tiwary shaked his head saying “no” as he backed Dube for the role, who has scored 176 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 160, with one half-century knock. However, he admitted that if the CSK batter fails to make the World Cup team, his IPL franchise will be responsible as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been using Dube as an impact player only.

“With this form, Hardik won't be picked in the T20 World Cup. See, Agarkar is a strong character and hence can take those bold decisions. And if Dube is not picked in the T20 World Cup, CSK will be responsible for it, because they are not allowing him to bowl. I have been saying this for a long time, if you want a replacement for Hardik, get Dube ready,” he said.

Tiwary also questioned India's intention to end their ICC trophy drought pointing out that the management hasn't focussed enough on preparing Hardik's back-up options. He then reminded India and CSK of Dube's bowling abilities, calling him a “clever” bowler.

“At one time we also had Venkatesh Iyer. Suddenly, both of them stopped bowling. We should be looking at the bigger goal. We are talking about the World Cup here and India haven't been able to lift that trophy for a long time. So we have to plan for that ahead of time. Now Hardik is not in form and if you pick Dube in the squad, how much he can perform as a bowler is not known. But as far as I know, Dube is a clever bowler. Remember that T20I series at home against Afghanistan,” he said.