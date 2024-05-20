IPL 2024 Playoffs: Teams, full schedule, venues and live streaming

The IPL 2024 league phase is finally over and four playoff spots have been confirmed. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to secure a playoff berth and will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1, on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. KKR finished on top of the table and SRH climbed to second position after their final league fixture, sending Rajasthan Royals to third place. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot.(AFP)

RR face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished in fourth spot, in the Eliminator on Wednesday, in Ahmedabad. The winner of Qualifier 1 will book a direct final berth. Meanwhile, the winner of the Eliminator will take on the Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will enter the final and face the winner of Qualifier 1 for the title.

Speaking after SRH's win vs Punjab Kings on Sunday, captain Pat Cummins said, "It's pretty cool, it's awesome. We have won 6 out of 7 here, it has been great and amazing. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun. Great bunch of guys."

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners. Nitish is a class player, looks mature beyond his age, seems to sum up the game really well, he is perfect for our top-order. Really satisfying and exciting. I haven't played in finals before, we'll know in a few hours which game it is. Playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," he added.

Qualified teams

Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

IPL 2024 playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH, May 21, 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Qualifier 2: RR vs RCB, May 22, 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Final: May 24, 7:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IPL 2024 playoffs live telecast and live streaming

The IPL 2024 playoffs and final will be available for live telecast on Star Sports in India. Meanwhile, it will be live streamed via JioCinema.