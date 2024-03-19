Ravindra Jadeja's blockbuster caption for iconic photo with MS Dhoni which ended rumours about rift in CSK

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday recalled the iconic moment featuring him and captain MS Dhoni from the franchise's title-winning moment last season, after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad to lift the title for a record-equalling fifth time. That moment did not just go viral last season because of Dhoni's gesture for Jadeja, after he scored the title-winning boundary, but because it put all rumours of a rift in the CSK dressing room to rest. Jadeja reshared the image, posing in front of it and gave it a blockbuster caption. Ravindra Jadeja recalls iconic moment from CSK's IPL 2023 title win

CSK's victorious run was marred by a reports of a possible rift between Jadeja and Dhoni. While the rumours had long been present ever since the all-rounder was removed from captaincy with the former India skipper reclaiming his leadership role, during the 2023 season, it began after onlookers spotted the two in a heated conversation after a match against Delhi Capitals.

This was followed by cryptic posts from Jadeja and his wife on X, formerly known as Twitter, before CSK responded with team photo, from where the India star was noticeably excluded.

However, a heartening sight after the IPL 2023 final relieved CSK fans as Dhoni and Jadeja were seen hugging each other after the title win before the captain lifted the latter. It was this very moment that went viral last season, and Jadeja reshared the image ahead of the start of CSK's IPL 2024 campaign, captioning it: “Super special moment.”

CSK will kickstart the 17th season of IPL on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener.

Chennai have, however, been affected by a slew of injuries. Opener Devon Conway and fast bowler Matheesa Pathirana will miss the first half of the season owing to their respective injuries. The New Zealand batter underwent a thumb surgery following an injury incurred during the T20I series against Australia at home earlier this year while Pathirana, who was a revelation for CSK last year, and emerged as Dhoni's go-to bowler in the death overs, suffered a hamstring injury during the recent white-ball series against Bangladesh. And if that wasn't enough, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was expected to fill in as Pathirana's backup, was stretchered off the field during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday after suffering from serious cramps.