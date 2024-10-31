IPL 2025 Retentions Live Updates: Rishabh Pant set to leave Delhi Capitals, all eyes on MS Dhoni

IPL 2025 Retentions Live Updates: The deadline day is here! There have been lots of speculation and reports of what the franchises and players are going to do and most of it will be put to rest today. There will still be some big moves happening later in the auction but questions pertaining to some big names and whether they will stay with their franchises or not would most certainly be answered today....Read More

The biggest among these is arguably the question of whether MS Dhoni will play next season or not. The Chennai Super Kings is waiting on their 43-year-old former captain to tell them about what he is going to do next year, with the five-time champions yet to reveal details about what Dhoni has told them.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is rumoured to be interested in testing the waters. Speculation was rife about him being eyed as an option by CSK if Dhoni retires and while those rumours seem to have died down, the same can't be said about Pant leaving DC anyhow. KL Rahul is reported to have parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants and speculation is rife about Shreyas Iyer doing the same with the Kolkata Knight Riders despite leading them to the title last year.

There is a whole raft of speculation around Mumbai Indians alone, the team with arguably the most number of big name India stars. Former captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah are all rumoured to be interested in seeing where they stand in the IPL market and bring their long association with the five-time champions to an end. Even current captain Hardik Pandya has got rumours circling around him.

If there are big names who are not expected to leave their franchises, then they are speculated to have a vastly different role next season. That is what can be said of Virat Kohli, who is reported to be made captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) again. Kohli has been the face of the franchise even after stepping down as captain ahead of the 2022 season. Reports indicate that RCB may consider not retaining the 40-year-old Faf du Plessis, who had led the team in the last two seasons.

Unlike what was the case last season, no trades are allowed between the October 31 deadline day and the start of the 2025 season. This means that any player who decides to skip retention will go into the auction pool. The Right to Match rule has returned this season with a twist. If a team opts to retain fewer than six players, they gain RTM slots for the auction. These RTM options grant franchises a second chance to reacquire a player once they’re bid on by another team, simply by matching the highest bid. However, after a franchise uses an RTM, the team that placed the highest bid can raise its bid, forcing the original team to match again to retain their player.

Franchises are allowed to retain upto six players. Of these a maximum of five can be capped players and two can be uncapped, regardless of Indian or overseas. It is not necessary for franchises to fill up all six slots today, leaving some space for them to have RTM cards at the auction.

Each team can work with a purse of ₹120 crore, 20 percent more than what was the case last season. The base retention value of an uncapped player is ₹4 crore. For internationals, the franchise will have to spend ₹18 crore for the first player retained, ₹14 crore for the second, ₹11 crore for the third, ₹18 crore for the fourth and ₹14 crore for the fifth. It means that if a team decides to retain the maximum possible limit of five international players plus one uncapped player, they would have spent ₹79 crore out of their purse already.

Franchises can also end up spending more than the minimum base price of the players, which means that the ₹75 crore that they will spend on five retained capped players can be distributed in any way they wish. Additionally, if the franchise end up having to spend more than ₹75 crore on five retentions of capped players, then that amount will be deducted from their purses.

The deadline for teams to submit their list of retentions is 5pm IST on October 31. Dates for the 2025 mega auction is yet to be announced officially but it is expected to happen towards the end of November.