IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of players retained and released by all 10 franchises ahead of mega auction

As the IPL enters a fresh cycle with an all-important big auction ahead of the 2025 season, we have arrived at the crucial date where teams will be announcing the list of players they will retain for the upcoming season, as well as those that will be released to go under the hammer in the auction later this year. For the first time, the IPL will have a special retention show, as teams will announce which of their stars they will keep for the next few years, as well as those that they might somewhat shockingly let go of. The 10 franchises will be competing to lift the IPL trophy.(IPL)

Teams will be able to choose which players they want their core to be built around for the near future, or alternatively choose if they want to clear the board and start from scratch. With plenty of whispers and rumours already hitting the airwaves regarding what decisions the ten franchises might be making, the special retention show will confirm which players will be in place after plenty of speculation. Equally, teams will be able to begin planning with the knowledge of big-name players who will be hitting the open market, allowing them to add more superstars to the mix, or find the kind of player they will want to build their future around heading into the future.

Between their automatic retentions and RTM cards, teams can retain a theoretical maximum of six players from their 2024 roster, with an increased auction purse of INR 120 cr. While some of the stronger teams of the previous cycle will likely use this to try and preserve their strong core of players, the teams looking for change might head into the auction with the advantage of more money to bid on the surfeit of talent that is sure to go under the hammer. With plenty of quality, both domestic and international, likely to enter this mega-auction, the retention lists will set the stage for an intriguing auction as teams seek to build powerhouses for the future.

Here's the full list of retained and released players by all 10 IPL franchises ahead of mega auction