    Live

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 29, 2024 8:34 PM IST
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd T20I of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 29 Sep 2024 at 09:00 PM
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    Ireland squad -
    Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Andile Simelane, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 29, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

    Sep 29, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024

    Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd T20I of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Ireland and South Africa to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

