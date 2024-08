Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Ireland Women at 5/2 after 2.3 overs

Live

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 20 Aug 2024 at 03:15 PM

Venue : Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast



Ireland Women squad -

Coulter Reilly, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Alice Tector, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire

Sri Lanka Women squad -

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani...Read More