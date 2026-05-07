Ishan Kishan twists the knife after PBKS implode in dropped-catch nightmare against SRH

Punjab Kings looked like the team to beat in the opening half of the season. They remained unbeaten in their first seven games and held the top spot in the points table. The extent of their firepower was best reflected when they chased down a record 265 against the Delhi Capitals last month. But their unbeaten streak has come to a halt since the start of this month, with the side losing three games in a row. While bowling was identified as the major issue, the defeats also exposed a perennial problem that had gone largely unnoticed during the victories. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy, right, celebrates with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh (PTI)

Punjab have a catch efficiency rate of 73.6 per cent, which is only better than Delhi Capitals (64) this season. They have dropped 15 catches overall, including three on Wednesday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a costly lapse that contributed heavily to their 33-run defeat.

On the night PBKS slipped from the top spot, Shashank Singh — already responsible for five dropped catches this season — was not the only culprit. Lockie Ferguson and Cooper Connolly also grassed straightforward chances as SRH climbed to the top of the table.

After the disastrous fielding display, SRH wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who had been dropped twice during the innings, brutally mocked PBKS in an Instagram post that read: “Catch me if you can.”