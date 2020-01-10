e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘It’s important not to overplay Jasprit Bumrah factor,’ says Australia captain Aaron Finch

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Indian captain Virat Kohli has a heated exchange with Australia's skipper Aaron Finch as J Bumrah looks on, during the 3rd ODI cricket match in Ranchi, Friday, March 8, 2019 (File Photo)(PTI)
         

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not “overplay” the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the ambitious visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series. India’s lead pacer Bumrah returned to action after a three-month injury lay-off in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, and the visiting Australians are wary of the threat he could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

“I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don’t overplay that too much,” Finch said during a media interaction here.

Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.

“He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge,” Finch said.

Australia will take on India in the first ODI on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

