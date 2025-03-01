‘It's been very hard on Rishabh Pant not playing’: India assistant coach opens up on wicketkeeping selection dilemma

The 2025 Champions Trophy saw KL Rahul establish himself as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, which has seen Rishabh Pant been pushed to the bench and the Delhi cricketer hasn't featured in any games in Dubai. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are India's wicketkeepers in Dubai.(PTI)

Although Rahul has been donning the gloves, he hasn't really been able to contribute with the bat, and has been coming in at No. 6 or 7. Also, many fans have called for Pant's inclusion, so that India can get more firepower in or near the top-order, at No. 4 or 5.

Ryan ten Doeschate on Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the issue ahead of his side's final Group A game vs New Zealand, scheduled for March 2.

“It's been very hard on Rishabh not playing. But that's the nature of sport at this level,” the former Dutch cricketer said.

“KL has been good. He didn't get many chances... we've got to keep Rishabh up and running. We never know when we're going to need him. But certainly to have two wicketkeepers of that calibre is a nice thing to have,” he added.

Rahul did get a chance to bat vs Bangladesh in the opener and he got a 41-run knock. Pant's show selection has led to fans and some experts feeling that he should replace Rahul, considering that the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill could be dismissed early in a knockout, something which has been a case in the past.

Pant hasn't featured in any ODIs recently, and also missed the England series totally. Also, India have already qualified for the semi-finals, so giving Pant a chance makes sense, and Rahul could also get some rest. Rahul was part of the team in the England ODIs.

The upcoming India vs New Zealand fixture will set up the final order of Group A, which will have an impact on semi-final placements for both teams. All eyes will be Kohli for India, after he got his 51st ODI ton vs Pakistan.