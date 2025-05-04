'It's his fault, not umpire's': Sehwag shreds Brevis for DRS controversy, asks 'why did he take so much time'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar, registered a thrilling two-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. However, the world cannot stop talking about one contentious decision during the CSK innings, which saw Dewald Brevis being dismissed for a duck on the very first ball he faced. Former India batter Virender Sehwag has pinned the blame on Brevis, saying the Proteas batter should have shown more game awareness and gone up for a review in time. Virender Sehwag puts the blame on Dewald Brevis over his dismissal against RCB (ANI)

The incident happened in the 17th over of CSK's innings. RCB pacer Lungi Ngidi dished out a knee-high full toss towards middle and leg stump. The CSK batter ended up missing the delivery and was hit on the pad. The on-field umpire, Nitin Menon, raised his finger in no time.

As soon as the finger was raised, the ball became dead at that point, as per the rules and the 15-second timer began. However, Brevis and his partner Ravindra Jadeja, continued running. When Brevis eventually decided to go upstairs for a review, the 15-second timer had concluded and Brevis was asked to walk back to the pavilion.

Ravindra Jadeja tried his best to argue with the on-field officials but to no avail. The replays later showed that the ball was missing the leg stump by a big margin, and had Brevis reviewed, he would have gotten a chance to stay in the middle and finish the game off for CSK.

"Only Brevis can tell us why he didn't take the review in time. Why was he so late? It's Brevis' fault, not the umpire's. The timer is shown on the big screen. He ran for a single and then he went for the second. Don't you know that the umpire has given you out?" Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Okay, I understand it was a wrong decision. It was a blunder, it was missing the stump. The DRS is there to get rid of the howlers. As soon as the umpire gave his decision, the timer of 15 seconds started at the ground. It's okay, we didn't get to see that on the screen. Why did he take so much time?" he added.

‘Jadeja was at fault’

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary had a different take on the issue, saying Ravindra Jadeja was at fault as he could have taken the review as a senior player.

“Even Jadeja was at fault. As a senior player, you have asked for the review yourself,” said Tiwary.

Speaking of the contest between RCB and CSK, the former went to the top of the points table after registering a two-run win in Bengaluru.

CSK failed to chase down 214 despite Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja's knocks of 94 and 77* respectively.

Earlier, RCB posted 213/5 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to half-centuries by Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shephard.

Shephard smashed the joint second-fastest half-century in the IPL after bringing up the landmark off just 14 balls.