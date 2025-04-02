Jaiswal makes shock switch from Mumbai to Goa

Mumbai: In a surprise move, rising India star Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to leave domestic powerhouse Mumbai and opt to play for Goa, newly promoted to the Ranji Trophy Elite division, for the 2025-26 domestic season. Yashasvi Jaiswal. (PTI)

It’s a fresh twist to the inspirational story of Jaiswal rising from the maidans of Mumbai to become an international star. Arriving from Uttar Pradesh with one big dream and a bagful of talent, Jaiswal made Mumbai his home from age 11. As a boy he spent the day grinding it out on the dust bowls of Azad Maidan, and the night sleeping in a tent by it. He was among the countless dreamy-eyed faces in the city’s bustling maidans who rose to become the face of a young Indian cricket team, snapping up big titles in the shorter formats.

To this diamond in the rough, Mumbai’s maidans provided the polish and an identity. Jaiswal has now decided to move on from that.

There have been many past examples of players leaving the Mumbai Cricket Association and switching allegiance to another state at the fag end of their careers when their position in Mumbai’s playing XI had become doubtful.

Jaiswal’s decision to move to Goa Cricket Association (GCA) however raises questions for the simple reason that he is a player at the peak of his powers, an automatic choice whenever he available for Mumbai. The 23-year-old opener is the rising India star, having scored 1,798 runs in 19 Tests at a brilliant average of 52.88. All his four triple figure knocks are big efforts, including two double centuries.

On Wednesday, citing captaincy ambitions, he applied for No Objection Certificate from MCA to complete his move to GCA.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said: “It is a little surprise for us, but we respect his decision. He must have thought hard about it.”

GCA secretary Shambu Desai said it was GCA which approached the opener. “We are promoted to the Ranji Trophy Elite Division and are developing a good squad for Goa and want to get the best talent available and hence we approached him recently,” Desai said. Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin’s son, plays for Goa since making his switch from Mumbai.

“Yashasvi will lead the Goa side,” said Desai. Being an all-format player, Jaiswal is hardly available for domestic cricket. He played just one Ranji match last season. “He will play whenever he is available. His name is a big boost for our team. We are looking to add another good professional to our side,” said Desai.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024-25 Ranji season, scoring 4 and 26. The star-studded Mumbai side, which also included Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, lost the game outright and the senior players’ poor performances came under criticism.

Jaiswal was due to play in Mumbai’s Ranji semi-final against Vidarbha in February but was ruled out after injuring his right ankle during training ahead of the game. Hadap denied any controversy over his last-minute withdrawal from the Ranji semis after reaching Nagpur. “He was very enthusiastic about playing the semifinal when I had called him to check about his availability. It was bad luck that he missed out due to injury,” said Hadap.

Playing for Mumbai, the most successful team in Indian cricket with 42 Ranji titles, is a prestigious achievement and breaking into the team is not easy. In Indian cricket, it offers a great platform for players to earn recognition. Jaiswal first made his mark in the Mumbai senior side in the 2019 one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy with scores of 113, 22, 122, 203 and 60*. In his first full Ranji season in 2021-22, the left-hander made three successive hundreds in Mumbai’s run to the final.

The opening batter, however, is in a position where his domestic situation doesn’t really matter.

After a brilliant start to his India career, he has established himself as a player with a great future. After marking his Test debut in 2023 against West Indies with an innings of 171, he has gone from strength to strength. He became only the second India batter, after Sunil Gavaskar, to score 700-plus runs in a Test series, against England at home, in 2023-24. He further enhanced his reputation on the last tour to Australia where he aggregated 391 runs at an average of 43.44 with a match-winning 161 in the opening Test at Perth. He had innings of 82 and 84 in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

He is also a regular in the India T20 side and is in contention for a regular place in the ODI side when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decide to move on.

In IPL, Jaiswal is playing for Rajasthan Royals. He’s had a slow start to the tournament with scores of 1, 29 and 4 in the first three matches.