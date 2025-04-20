Jason Gillespie fires fresh shot at PCB, shockingly reveals he hasn't been paid yet: ‘Still waiting on remuneration…’

Jason Gillespie had a controversial stint as Pakistan senior men’s team head coach. The former Aussie all-rounder took over as Test team coach in April 2025, but resigned months later in December, blaming the PCB for a lack of communication. Gillespie had taken over as interim white-ball coach after the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during a press conference.(REUTERS)

In a recent interview with PakPassion, Gillespie made a shocking revelation, accusing the PCB of still owing him money.

‘Little bit disappointing’: Jason Gillespie

“Yes, without going into details. I'm still waiting on some remuneration from work that's being done. So I'll just navigate through that in due course”, he said.

“Admittedly, that's been a little bit disappointing, but hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. But yes, we'll learn. But yeah, as I said, hopefully that'll get sorted as soon as possible,” he added.

After stepping down as Pakistan head coach, he also revealed that experience had soured his love for coaching and accused Aaqib Javed of being a clown, and of always undermining him during his tenure.

Meanwhile after Gillespie’s resignation, a PTI report also revealed that Gillespie was not included in major PCB decisions about the team, and the board also didn’t renew the contract of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen. Also the Test squad for the South Africa series was reportedly announced without consulting him. Kirsten also faced similar circumstances reportedly, during his resignation.

During his playing career, Gillespie was part of the Australian squad which won the 2003 World Cup. He made his ODI debut in 1996, and his Test debut in the same year too. He also played in the unauthorised Indian Cricket League, representing the Ahmedabad Rockets.

During his recent interview, Gillespie also gave an example of zero communication between him and the PCB during his tenure as head coach. “One of the major issues was the lack of consultation. For instance, the decision to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as captain came without any discussion. Moves like this disrupted team unity,” he said.