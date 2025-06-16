Jasprit Bumrah could play all 5 Test matches for India vs England, but on one condition: 'If he is taking the brunt…'

As if the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma weren't reasons already for England to breathe a sigh of relief, Ben Stokes and his team would be sleeping alright knowing that Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer, would also play a limited role in the five-match Test series starting Friday. The concept of Bumrah's workload management is not new; it snowballed into this big concern when he missed almost a year's worth of action due to a stress fracture in his back, and more so just months ago, when his back flared up again in January this year. Bumrah broke down during the Sydney Test against Australia and had to be sidelined for three months, thus missing India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign. Will Team India risk Jasprit Bumrah's fitness?(BCCI)

Now that another big series awaits, as always, plenty of hopes are pinned on Bumrah's shoulder… and body, if India are to register their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. Ahead of the team's departure for the UK, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had reiterated that Bumrah won't be playing all five Tests – Leeds, Birmingham, London (twice) and Manchester – although which ones he'll play and won't has yet to be decided.

But… what if we tell you that there indeed is a way, in this universe, that Bumrah can play all five Test matches against England without getting injured? Yes, you heard it. Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun reckons the management won't need to manage Bumrah's workload strictly, and in fact, make him play all five Tests… until and unless the rest of the bowlers give him that support. Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball in Australia, nabbing 32 wickets, whereas his fellow pacers struggled for the most part. That cannot happen in England, because if it does, Bumrah will have to go back to the drawing board and pick his battles.

"Too much bowling and too little bowling, both cause injuries. They are the perfect recipe for a bowler to get injured. So obviously we cannot control the number of overs that Jasprit Bumrah bowls in a match. But according to the number of overs bowled, the practice sessions can be trimmed down for him when he needs to be working on his recovery. It can be a strengthening session in the gym or some recovery work with physios. Handling him will be crucial," Arun told RevSportz.

"Bumrah's presence in the team adds a huge value. Not only does he do well; he rallies the others. The confidence with which they ride in with Bumrah in the side would definitely add a lot of value to this team. So, ideally, I expect him to play all Test matches but if there is very good support from the other bowlers, only then can Bumrah be preserved and played in all five Tests. If he is taking the brunt of the workload, then I am afraid, he will not be ready for all matches. How the others bowlers support him becomes very vital for Bumrah playing all Test matches. We've got to take it as it goes by rather than saying he is good for first three Test matches and then give him a break. Rather, if the other bowlers can help Bumrah play all Test matches, India can do really well."

Who should partner Bumrah in Leeds?

Bumrah will have pretty much the same bowling attack for support as he did in Australia, barring Arshdeep Singh, who earned his maiden Test cap and Shardul Thakur, making a comeback into the Test fold. As for who will begin with Bumrah at the Headingley Stadium, Arun is very clear with his choices.

"Siraj and Bumrah are no-brainers. For the other two bowlers, there's a toss-up, but I will definitely go with Arshdeep because he is a left-armer and not many players even get to prepare against left-armers in the nets. If there's a skilful left-armer, he becomes all the more potent. Between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur, that will be a choice the team management has to make. They are pretty good, pretty handy. Both can bowl 130-plus. Shardul can bat too. Who is bowling and batting well at that time becomes important," added Arun.